Who Is Talulah Riley? All About Elon Musk's Ex-Wife Amid Her Wedding To GoT Star Thomas Brodie-Sangster

Talulah Riley tied the knot with Thomas Brodie-Sangster recently. The ceremony took place at the St George's Church in Anstey, Hertfordshire.

Taulhah Riley was previously married to the founder of Tesla, Elon Musk. Here’s everything you need to know about Talulah Riley.

Who is Talulah Riley?

Talulah Riley is known for her work as an actress. She is 38 years old and from Hertfordshire England. She is best known for playing the role of Mary Bennet in the 2005 hit film Pride and Prejudice. The actress has also featured in movies including, St Trinian’s and its sequel, The Boat That Rocked, and Inception.

The actress has been featured in multiple TV series including Poirot, Marple, and Doctor Who. She is also known for playing the character of Angela in the show Westworld.

The star grew up as an only child. She was born on 26 September 1985 in Hemel Hempstead in Hertfordshire and spent her childhood there. Talulah attended Cheltenham Ladies' College, independent Berkhamsted Collegiate School, and Haberdashers' Girls' School. She also studied Natural Sciences at the Open University.

The star is also a published author and has written two books to date. She has written a book titled Acts of Love which was published by Hodder & Stoughton in 2016. Her second book was published by the same publication and is titled The Quickening.

Talulah Riley’s romantic life

Riley was first romantically linked to Elon Musk in 2008. The two started dating in 2008 and got married in 2011. The ceremony took place at the Dornoch Cathedral in Scotland. The couple parted ways in March 2012 after they decided to get a divorce. Elon and Talulah got married for the second time in July 2013. In December 2014, Musk filed for a divorce but then decided to not go ahead with the divorce. Riley filed for a divorce at the Superior Court in Los Angeles in December 2016.

Talulah and Love Actually star Thomas Brodie-Sangster met on the sets of Disney+ series Pistol. The stars dated for two years before getting engaged in July 2023. The two got married on Saturday, June 22, 2024.

