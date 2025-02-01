Who is the A-List Actress Who 'Doesn't Talk' to Reese Witherspoon Anymore? Here's What Netizens Speculate

Did Reese Witherspoon finally hint at the celebrity who no longer talks to her? Earlier this week, the actress told People magazine that a famous actress ended their friendship after she bombed a speech meant to honor the anonymous star.

Witherspoon, known for her quirky sense of humor, jokingly called out their idea to get "laser hair removal" while presenting the actress an award. In the aftermath, the latter shunned her contact with her.

Although the Legally Blonde actress didn't name-drop the celebrity to maintain privacy, netizens sleuthed on the internet to figure out who that person might be. On January 30, Just Jared reported that according to the transcript of Witherspoon's speech posted on a fan site, the mysterious actress is none other than Kate Winslet.

At the 2007 BAFTA/LA Cunard Britannia Awards, the Big Little Lies actress presented the Titanic star with the prestigious Artist of the Year award. During her speech, Witherspoon joked about her dream of being a European star who wore giant sunglasses, fancy neck scarves, smoked hand-rolled cigarettes, and more.

"Imagine my good fortune when Kate Winslet moved into my neighborhood," she added. She recalled the actress allegedly ringing her doorbell and suggesting a play date between their children, who were the same age. She praised Winslet's fearlessness.

Witherspoon joked about the time the Lee actress peed herself in front of Harvey Keitel in the 1999 film Holly Smoke. She admitted that she wants to tell many stories of her and Winslet, including the time they "contemplated laser hair removal."

The roast clearly didn't bode well for Witherspoon, who ended up being ghosted by Winslet. The Morning Show actress told the outlet that losing a friend over a roast "literally haunts" her to this day. She recalled that the tone of the evening was British, and elegant, and classy, but she roasted the actress, who she admitted wasn't even close to her.