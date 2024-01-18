Who Is The Richest Love Island Star? Exploring Anton Danyluk's Earning Per Instagram Post

Love Island fans are in for a treat as the charismatic Scot, Anton Danyluk, makes a sensational return to the sun-soaked villa in the latest edition of the ITV hit show, Love Island: All-Stars. This spin-off features familiar faces from previous seasons, all hoping to find their perfect match and maybe even lasting love.

From fitness fame to Instagram riches

Since his first stint on Love Island in 2019, Anton has undergone a transformation, not just in his quest for love but also in his career. Rising to fame as a fitness enthusiast, the 29-year-old is now on the Love Island: All-Stars Instagram rich list. Online casino website Nieuwe Casinos reports that Anton, with a staggering 1 million followers, could be pocketing a jaw-dropping £7,700 per sponsored Instagram post.

Anton, known for his humor and the memorable revelation that his mum shaved his bum, left the villa in Season 5 with make-up artist Belle Hassan. Unfortunately, their love story had a short-lived happily ever after, with the pair parting ways just five weeks after the show ended. Now, with a second chance in the spotlight, Anton enters the villa again, ready to 'crack on' and hopefully find a lasting connection.

A second chance at Love Island

As Love Island: All-Stars kicked off, Anton expressed his excitement about returning to the show, saying, "For me, it was a no brainer. I got the call, and it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and probably the best summer I have ever had in my life. Getting the chance to do it twice is going to be unbelievable."

As Love Island: All-Stars kicked off, Anton expressed his excitement about returning to the show, saying, "For me, it was a no brainer. I got the call, and it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and probably the best summer I have ever had in my life. Getting the chance to do it twice is going to be unbelievable."

The season promises drama, surprises, and unexpected couplings, keeping fans eagerly glued to their screens every night at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV X. With Anton's infectious personality and determination, will this Love Island veteran finally find the one? Only time will tell in this thrilling journey of love, laughter, and second chances.

