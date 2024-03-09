Will Selena Gomez Retire From Music After Releasing Her Next Album? Pop Star Reveals

When Selena Gomez announced in January that she might give up music when her upcoming album was released, the statement went viral. She had brought up the suggestion before. Now, though, Gomez has made it clear that she has no intention of giving up on her music career entirely in a recent interview with Rolling Stone. For now, though, acting remains her top priority.

Selena Is Not Retiring

“I believe it’s normal for individuals to take pauses, but there’s another element to my life that I find extremely fulfilling and joyful,” Gomez remarked. “I adore films. TV is my favorite thing. I simply feel like I haven’t completed many of my desired roles in that area. It’s not that it’s ‘no, never’ to music; it’s more that I would like to explore that world a bit more and have the time actually to do that.” She continued, “I love being able to take roles that I have to fight for, not the ones that are handed to me, particularly in reference to acting. I’m aiming for the things that truly, truly motivate me.”

Regarding her upcoming album, Gomez acknowledged that she hopes it will be released in 2024 but is unsure whether it will. “From a place of confidence,” her new song expresses her joy and curiosity in loving who she is. “I feel like I’m finally at a good place with everything in my life,” she continued.

Gomez stated that her most recent singles, Love On and Single Soon, might differ from the project she is working on. “They’re with me in spirit, but I’m eager to experiment with different musical genres, and I hope the contrast will surprise people. My preference is to release music that I adore and hold dear. I recently released them to the public, and the entire album will follow soon.

Selena Wants To Choose Acting For Now

The well-known singer and actress appeared as a guest on the Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes-hosted SmartLess podcast in January. She disclosed in the podcast that she tends to concentrate on one area of her work. Selena revealed, “I started enjoying music a lot, and touring was great. However, I was filming Wizards of Waverly Place simultaneously, and I just kept going because I found it so enjoyable. However, according to Deadline, as I get older, I’m starting to feel like I should find a stable career path.

The actress from The Only Murders in the Building expressed her desire to prioritize her acting career. She mentioned, “I do feel like I have one more album in me, but I would probably choose acting.” Selena Gomez’s acting career has been soaring thanks mainly to her participation in the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building’.

Her exceptional work in the series led to nominations for her in the Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy category for the Golden Globe Awards in 2023 and 2024. She has also started working on the Wizards Of Waverly Place reboot alongside David Henrie. Fans are pumped up about the reboot, which is said to be a little different from the original show.

