Who was Ana Ofelia Murguía? Exploring life-career of actress who voiced great-grandmother Mama Coco in Disney's Coco amid her passing

Murguía, born in Mexico in 1933, spent almost 40 years working in film and television during the heyday of Mexican filmmaking. She received the Golden Ariel Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011. In 1979, 1986, and 1996, she was also awarded Best Supporting Actress at the Ariel Awards.

She played Doña Victoria in The Queen of the Night (1994) and Doña Amelia in Nobody Will Speak of Us When We're Dead (1995). These were two of her earliest significant roles. She was one of the last stars from the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema to live until her death.

Ana’s major roles in the industry

Her most well-known role in latter years was that of Mamá Coco in the Disney-Pixar animated film Coco, which came out in 2017. Coco won two Oscars in 2018 for best-animated film and best original song. One of Coco's most memorable moments was the scene where Mama Coco and her great-grandson Miguel sing Remember Me together. She portrayed the venerable Mamá Coco in the 2017 film. The story follows a small child who discovers a family secret and travels to the afterlife on Día de los Muertos. Coco was awarded two Academy Awards, Best Animated Picture, and Best Original Song, for the song Remember Me, which Murguía sings in a duet with Coco's great-grandson Miguel at the film's conclusion.

Murguía was well-known in Mexico before her part in the Oscar-winning animated picture. Over the course of seven decades, she performed in over 100 roles in theatre, cinema, and television, frequently as villains. She attended the National School of Theatre Arts in Mexico to study acting. Ten years later, in the 1964 film Transit, she landed her first on-screen role after making her stage debut in the play Trial By Fire in 1954.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Wish: Disney expecting the animated original to mint over USD 50 million in its opening week

Her Accolades

During her April acceptance of the National Autonomous University of Mexico's Medalla Cátedra Bergman, also known as the Ingmar Bergman chair medal, for her industry accomplishments, Murguía addressed the crowd, saying, "Acting has been my passion; I have never worked to collect an award." This is a vocation I have always enjoyed that I happened across by pure accident. I'm content. I think I'm a fortunate woman.

After being nominated five times for the Ariel Award for Best Actress without winning, Murguía holds the record for most nominations. In addition, she and Isela Vega share the history of the most Ariel Awards for Best Supporting Actress victories.

Mexico's National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature announced the news on Monday. The news was reported on Monday by Mexico's National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature.

"With deep sadness, we regret the sensitive death of the first actress Ana Ofelia Murguía, who was part of the stable cast of the @CNTeatromx del #INBAL and whose artistic career was vital for the performing arts of Mexico," the institute wrote on X. "We send condolences and warm hugs to his family and friends."

ALSO READ: 61 Best Animated Movies as per the latest ranking