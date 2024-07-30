Who Was Erica Ash? Exploring Survivor's Remorse Star's Life And Career As She Passes Away At 46

Erica Ash passed away due to cancer at the age of 46. She was known for her roles in MADtv and Survivor's Remorse. BET confirmed that she died in an Instagram post where they expressed their sadness and remembered her as a brilliant actress with humor.

Who was Erica Ash?

She is widely known for appearing on the In Contempt legal drama (BET) and the reality spoof Real Husbands of Hollywood (BET). As conveyed by BET, her family was acknowledged for her outgoing character in addition to what she contributed to the showbiz industry.

Ash started getting recognition for her appearances on The Big Gay Sketch Show and MadTV. She rose to fame playing Mary Charles “M-Chuck” Calloway on Starz’ Survivor’s Remorse, which aired from 2014 to 2017.

She starred with Mike Epps, Jessie T. Usher, Tichina Arnold, and more. In addition, she has also acted in BET’s In Contempt, BET+’s Sacrifice and Netflix’s We Have a Ghost. Also, her filmography includes Jean of the Joneses and Uncle Drew. Ash also appeared in Scary Movie 5 and BET’s The Real Househusbands of Hollywood alongside Kevin Hart.

Moreover, she appeared in The Big Bend (2021), where she played Georgia Talbott, Singleholic (2022), where she played Sarah Wilcox; We Have a Ghost as Melanie Pressley in 2023, Outlaw Johnny Black as Bessie Lee in 2023; and more.

Erica Ash was laid to rest on July 28, 2024, at age 46 due to cancer in Los Angeles.

Celebrities react to Erica Ash's demise

BET wrote on Instagram, "Today, #BETRemembers actress and comedienne Erica Ash who has passed away at the age of 46. Known for being equal parts witty and funny, Erica starred in BET favorites such as legal drama In Contempt and reality spoof Real Husbands of Hollywood. We send our deepest condolences and love to her parents, siblings, friends, and family."

Niecy Nash Betts then shared about her last chat with Ash; it ended with them laughing out loud. According to Nash Betts, this impact would never be erased from all those lives affected, including her own, thereby joining others in mourning over Ash’s death.

Loni Love wrote a tribute acknowledging how much effort she had put into acting, whether it was in Survivor’s Remorse or MADtv. Love eulogized Ash’s career while highlighting the joy that came through her performances. And she sent love to those closest to her, offering memories as well as snippets from The Real, which ran until 2022, when Ash made occasional appearances on the talk show hosted by Love over its six seasons.

Love wrote, "She would always just be there.. now she's gone.."

Another friend Mike Epps who worked alongside Ash on Survivor's Remorse, described her as being full of life, lively, and talented person one could ever have the opportunity to work with. He wrote, "You left a great mark on earth." He maintained focus on how bad it was that this great woman left the world so soon.