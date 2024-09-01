Who Was Fatman Scoop? Exploring His Life And Career As Rapper Dies After Collapsing Mid-Performance

Fatman Scoop, the rapper born Isaac Freeman III, died after collapsing during a free concert in Connecticut on Friday night report.

The New York-born artist had been performing at the Green & Gold Party in Hamden, Connecticut when he developed a complication. In a video that surfaced online, he was seen collapsing behind the decks almost immediately after requesting fans to make some noise. Later the same day, the rapper was taken to a local hospital where he was declared dead.

The 53-year-old has been one active artist and has collaborated with the likes of Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, and Ciara. Let's take a look back at the deceased rapper Isaac Freeman III a.k.a Fatman Scoop's life and career.

Freeman has worked with Missy Elliott and Ciara in the song Lose Control in 2005 which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US and also won a Grammy for Best Short Form Music Video.

Missy Elliott took to X to post, "Fatman Scoop VOICE & energy have contributed to MANY songs that made the people feel HAPPY & want to dance for over 2 decades. our IMPACT is HUGE & will be NEVER be forgotten."

He has also collaborated with Mariah Carey in the hit song It’s Like That. He first gained international fame in the UK and Ireland with the chart-topping re-release of Be Faithful in 2003. He sampled elements from Faith Evan's Love Like This and Chic Cheer by Chic that dates back to 1978 into this song.

Advertisement

The It Takes Scoop rapper also did numerous collaborations with stars, including Janet Jackson, Whitney Houston, Pitbull, Timbaland, and David Guetta among others. In 2004, he was one of the mentors for six British musicians on Chancers, the UK TV program and also made guest appearances in the anime, The Boondocks.

Further, he extended his entrepreneurial skills by launching his own ice cream parlor. One of his latest collaborations right before his death includes the July 2024 single with Tech N9ne titled No Popcorn. Fatman Scoop's last two releases are the singles Let It Go and Our House which came out the same day he collapsed on stage.

ALSO READ: What Happened To Fatman Scoop Aka Isaac Freeman? HipHop Prodigy Sparks Concern After Being Rushed To Hospital