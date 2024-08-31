What Happened To Fatman Scoop Aka Isaac Freeman? HipHop Prodigy Sparks Concern After Being Rushed To Hospital

Hip-hop icon Fatman Scoop, whose real name is Isaac Freeman, was rushed to the hospital on Friday, August 30, after he collapsed on stage mid-performance while putting on a show at Town Center Park in Hamden, Connecticut. One moment, the hypeman was addressing the crowd at the front of the stage, and the next, he was struggling to breathe after collapsing behind the DJ booth, videos making rounds on social media show.

TMZ has also accessed and reviewed similar footage, and the publication confirms it was Fatman who emergency responders at the scene were administering CPR to. Authorities told the outlet they were dispatched for a medical emergency at 8:33 p.m.

Desperate fans could be heard screaming at other performers who were intent on continuing the show. While the crowd was concerned about an unconscious Fatman’s well-being in the background, a second performer tried to divert their attention, asking them to cheer for him instead.

“Nothing going on—on the stage. I just want to say this—Hamden, where y'all at? Make noise for me, heavy baby,” he could be heard telling the crowd in the video.

Hamden’s mayor, Lauren Garret, confirmed Freeman’s identity as the one having suffered a medical emergency on social media, asking the musician’s fans to keep him in their “thoughts and prayers.”

Hip-hop aficionados were quick to send prayers and well wishes for Freeman after the news of his health circulated on social media. “Praying for Fatman Scoop,” a fan simply wrote on X, while another echoed the same sentiment, adding, “I REALLY hope he comes out of this okay.”

“Prayers for Fatman Scoop,” a third person added, while the next person demanded to know why “people went back to partying” right after Fatman passed out. “Don’t turn the music up,” they insisted.

Freeman burst into the rap scene in the 1990s with hits such as Be Faithful. He also famously collaborated with Missy Elliot and Mariah Carey on their respective hits titled Lose Control and It’s Like That. For the latter song, Carey earned a Best Female Pop Vocal Performance Grammy nod.

Freeman recently featured on a new song with Dyce Payso called Let It Go, and the musician was all praises for the new talent in the music market, as he expressed in an Instagram post on August 13: “I see really good things happening with the young homie.”

The music video for the duo’s collaborative effort arrived just a few hours before Freeman took the stage in Connecticut. He promoted the video on his Instagram in a joint post with Dyce.

