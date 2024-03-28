Who Was George Gilbey? Remembering Gogglebox Star As He Passes Away At 40

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The world of television has been shaken by the tragic news of the passing of George Gilbey, a beloved English television personality, who died at the young age of 40 after a fatal accident. Gilbey, known for his appearances on Channel 4's Gogglebox and Celebrity Big Brother, left behind a legacy cherished by fans and colleagues alike. As we mourn the loss of this talented individual, let's take a moment to reflect on his life and remarkable career.

Everything you need to know about George Gilbey

George James Gilbey, born on January 7, 1984, captured the hearts of viewers as a cast member on the popular Channel 4 series Gogglebox. Alongside his mother, Linda, and stepfather, Pete McGarry, George offered audiences a glimpse into his family's life and their humorous commentary on various television programs. Their presence on Gogglebox quickly made them fan favorites, endearing themselves to audiences with their relatable charm and witty banter.

In addition to his role on Gogglebox, George ventured into the world of reality television when he participated in the fourteenth series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2014. Despite being known for his down-to-earth demeanor on Gogglebox, George proved to be a compelling and entertaining housemate, ultimately finishing in fourth place. His time in the Celebrity Big Brother house further solidified his status as a household name in the realm of reality TV.

Outside of the spotlight, George was a devoted family man. In June 2016, he welcomed his daughter, Amelie, with his girlfriend Gemma Conway, marking a new chapter in his life filled with joy and love.

How did George Gilbey die?

The sudden and tragic death of George Gilbey has left a profound impact on those who knew him, both personally and professionally. On March 27, 2024, George tragically fell to his death in a workplace accident at a warehouse in Shoeburyness, Southend-on-Sea. Essex Police responded to the incident, confirming that George had passed away at the scene.

The Essex Police stated, as retrieved via Mirror , "We received a report of an incident at Campfield Road in Shoebury at around 10 am this morning (27 March), during which a man who was working at height had fallen and sustained an injury. The ambulance service including air ambulance was in attendance. Sadly, the man died at the scene. We will continue liaising with partners including the Health and Safety Executive. A cordon remains in place at the scene.”

The news sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, leaving fans and colleagues devastated by the loss of such a vibrant and talented individual. Ricci Guarnaccio, a former Geordie Shore star and George's co-star on Celebrity Big Brother, shared heartfelt memories of their time, expressing his deep sorrow at the loss of his friend. “Breaks my [heart] but @georgegilbey you are well and truly going to be missed, my friend. Always lit up the room, and cared for others & the memories we made I’ll cherish forever brother. From CBB to speaking to you last week, I’m going to hugely miss you ma boiii! Love you G,” Guarnaccio shared on his X account.

In the wake of George's passing, his family and friends have been left grappling with profound grief. His mother, Linda, who had already endured the loss of her husband, Pete, in 2021, now faces the unimaginable pain of saying goodbye to her beloved son. George Gilbey may have left this world far too soon, but his presence will continue to be felt in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

