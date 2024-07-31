Who Was Hailey Merkt? All About Bachelor Alum As She Passes Away At 31 After Cancer Battle

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Talented and renowned The Bachelor season 21 alum Hailey Merkt has died after a sad battle with cancer at 31. Merkt’s demise was informed in a statement shared on Instagram, which read, “It is with broken hearts we share that our beloved Hailey has passed away after a brave fight for her life.” it said.

“Hailey faced this journey with unimaginable strength, grace, and selflessness,” the statement continued alongside several photos of Merkt. “Her determination, courage, and will to live surpassed every timeline the doctors gave her, and she chose to spend her final moments surrounded by loved ones and doing what she cherished most with no regrets.”

The statement further described the star as someone who brought zest to life was funny, and as someone who lived fully in the present moment.

Hailey Merkt was a fighter who documented her cancer journey on social media

Merkt documented her cancer journey on Instagram after being diagnosed with leukaemia and often kept sharing snippets of her journey with her followers. In April, she shared that she was “leukemia-free” on her GoFundMe page. Following news of her death, an update was also provided on the fundraising page.

Merkt was told she had nine months to not even think about cancer after her bone marrow transplant took place, but alas she got the terrible report that leukemia cells were back and moving fast.

Advertisement

Hailing from British Columbia Merkt was eliminated in week 2 of season 21 of The Bachelor. She was also a model who loved 90s rock, alternative, and hip-hop. She was also a model and photographer before joining the show.

In recent times the world has seen several deaths from all types of cancer

According to a piece published in Yale Medicine one of the most recent reports, Cancer Statistics, 2024, published by the American Cancer Society (ACS) in January, highlights the current trends in cancer. The report reveals that while cancer deaths are decreasing, the number of new cases is rising, with an increase from 1.9 million in 2022 to over 2 million in 2023.

In Hollywood, some well-known figures have tragically lost their lives to cancer this year. Beverly Hills, 90210 actress Shannen Doherty passed away on July 13 after a prolonged battle with stage 4 cancer. Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock, known for Super Size Me, died on May 23, 2024, at the age of 53 due to cancer. Additionally, Erica Ash, who portrayed M-Chuck in the Starz drama Survivor’s Remorse, succumbed to cancer last month at the age of 46.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bachelor Alum Sarah Herron Welcomes Twin Girls 7.5 Weeks Early With Husband Dylan Brown; DEETS