Who Was Leslie Charleson’s Husband? Remembering the Actress Who Starred in General Hospital for Nearly 50 Years

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Leslie Charleson, best known for her iconic portrayal of Monica Quartermaine on the soap opera General Hospital, passed away at the age of 79. Her death marks the end of an era in daytime television, where she became a beloved figure for nearly five decades.

In 1988, Charleson married businessman G. William Demms. The wedding took place in Rowayton, Connecticut, and was co-organized by Demms' sister, who is a preacher.

Demms was a graduate of the University of Connecticut and the president of the gift company Basketfulls and More. Though the couple later divorced, details of their separation remained private. Despite the end of their marriage, Charleson’s time with Demms marked an important chapter in her personal life.

Born in Kansas City, Missouri, in 1945, Leslie Charleson developed an early passion for acting. She studied theater at Bennett College in New York and began her acting career as a child.

In 1964, Charleson entered the world of soap operas with a role in A Flame in the Wind. She went on to appear in As the World Turns and Love Is a Many Splendored Thing before making her breakthrough in 1977.

Charleson’s arrival on General Hospital in 1977 was a pivotal moment for the show. She replaced Patsy Rahn as Monica Bard Webber, later known as Monica Quartermaine.

At the time, the soap opera was facing declining ratings, and Charleson's portrayal of Monica, a passionate and complex doctor, helped breathe new life into the series. Her work as Monica made her the longest-serving cast member on the show, with a tenure spanning nearly 50 years.

Reflecting on her character, Charleson once said, “When Monica loves, it’s passionately. She puts her all into it, sometimes at the expense of others.” Her performance quickly won over fans and colleagues, making her one of the most beloved stars in daytime television.

