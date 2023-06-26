Shakira, the bonafide Columbia-born international singer needs no introduction, after all her success speaks for her. Referred to as the Queen of Latin Music, Shakira’s career boasts of her musical versatility. If you have been casually thinking about what the A-listed singer earns, try not to let your jaw drop because the celebrity singer is a multi-multi-millionaire and will be richer than many even if she stops earning. This brilliant singer has managed to acquire an empire that’s worth millions. But how? Yes, her success as a singer made a huge part but she made a buck load of money through touring, records sales, real estate investment, and brand endorsements. So, what exactly is Shakira’s net worth in 2023? Is Shakira a Millionaire? Let’s find out.

Right from net worth and investments to best Shakira songs and awards, scroll on to know everything you must know about the “Whenever, Wherever” singer.

Shakira Net Worth in 2023

Shakira Net Worth : $300 Million

: $300 Million Date of Birth : Feb 2, 1977

: Feb 2, 1977 Age : 46 years old

: 46 years old Place of Birth: Barranquilla

Barranquilla Gender : Female

: Female Height : 5 ft 1 in (1.57 m)

: 5 ft 1 in (1.57 m) Profession : Record producer, Singer-songwriter, Musician, Dancer, Choreographer, Model, Entrepreneur, Philanthropist

: Record producer, Singer-songwriter, Musician, Dancer, Choreographer, Model, Entrepreneur, Philanthropist Nationality: Colombia

What is Shakira's net worth?

In 2023, the internationally loved pop star has an estimated net worth of $300 million. She has earned this wealth throughout her expansive career as a singer, songwriter, music producer, belly dancer, choreographer, model, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. When it comes to revenue as an artist, Shakira has managed to make 125 million global sales of her albums and singles. She is one of the most thriving female musicians of all time.

When listing the most successful Latina singers, Shakira’s name comes to a close second after Gloria Estefan. However, Shakira is the top-selling Colombian singer of all time. The successful singer has managed to win all kinds of prestigious awards including, 3 Grammy Awards, 13 Latin Grammy Awards, 4 MTV Video Music Awards, 7 Billboard Music Awards, and 39 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Not just that, Shakira also has a star on the infamous Hollywood Walk of Fame. Her list of achievements is simply endless, because she was, Billboard’s Top Female Latin Artist of the Decade in 2019, and was ranked Spotify’s most-streamed Latin artist on Spotify. Furthermore, she is one of the only three artists (female) whose YouTube videos have surpassed over two billion views.

Shakira's annual income

When it comes to Shakira's annual income, she makes a mind-blowing yearly revenue. Back in 2012, she was listed as one of the highest-paid Women in the field of Music, by Forbes as she made $20 million that year. You’d be surprised to hear, that wasn't when her career boomed as she went on to become even richer which annual salaries going as high as $35 million in 2018 and 2019.

Advertisement

Shakira’s musical career

Shakira began her career as a musician at a pretty young age. She delivered her debut album titled Magia released back in 1991 when she was merely 13 which consisted of several songs. She began curating pieces when she was an eight-year-old girl and the album consists of songs from the same collection. Although the album was not a commercial hit, it worked well on Colombian radio which gave Shakira good exposure as a debut artist. Pretty soon, she came up with her second album titled Peligrowas in 1993 which was not very successful.

Shakira’s Big Break - Spanish

It was later in 1995, Shakira got her real success with "Pies Descalzos" followed by 1998's "Donde Estan Los Ladrones?" The albums were massive hits in Spanish countries. Her top diamond-certified Spanish albums by the Recording Industry Association of America that also outshined on the Billboard Top Latin Albums charts include,

Fijacion Oral, Vol. 1 (2005)

Sale el Sol (2010)

El Dorado (2017)

Shakira’s Big Break - English

It was finally with her fifth album titled "Laundry Service" in the year 2001, Shakira made her entry into the English-music industry. Laundry Service was indeed a hit that had hit songs like "Whenever, Wherever" and "Underneath Your Clothes." The album not only gave internationally hit singles but managed to make over 20 million sales. Shakira’s top English albums, that were gold, platinum, or multi-platinum-certified in multiple countries. include,

Oral Fixation Vol. 2 (2005)

She Wolf (2009)

Shakira (2014)

When it comes to her the best Shakira songs, which topped all kinds of music charts all around the world, include

Even when it comes to digital sales, Shakira’s singles and albums have always been one of the top-selling artists of all time as stated by RIAA (the Recording Industry Association of America.)

Advertisement

Back in 2022, Shakira received the Special International Award at the Ivor Novello Awards as she was recognized as an influential songwriter as well as a musical artist of all time.

Shakira Awards

When it comes to awards won by the Columbia-born singer-songwriter, she began winning achieving as soon as her career began in 1990. The exquisite singer has sold over 95 million records internationally and won over 392 awards and 888 nominations as of now. The awards won by her include three Grammy Awards and twelve Latin Grammy Awards which makes her the Latin artist with the most awards. Some of the prestigious awards won by her include

Best Music Video for "Suerte" Latin Grammy Awards (2002)

Echo Award for Best International Female Artist (2003)

World Music Awards for Best Selling Latin Female Artist. (2003)

American Music Awards for Best Latin Artist (2005)

Best Female at the MTV Europe Music Awards (2005)

Three Billboard Music Awards

Grammy Awards for Best Latin Rock/Alternative Album

American Music Awards for Favorite Latin Artist

6 Latin Billboard Music Awards for "La Tortura" for Latin Ringtone of the Year

Latin Pop Airplay Song of the Year - Duo or Group

Hot Latin Song of the Year

Hot Latin Song of the Year-Vocal Duet or Collaboration

Latin Pop Album-Female

Best Pop Vocal Album, Female for Fijación Oral Vol. 1

Shakira - The Voice Salary

The star also served as a coach at The Voice for two whole seasons. The Voice is a beloved American television series and a singing competition and Shakira served as the coach in the years 2013 and 2014. When it comes to Shakira’s The Voice salary she made around $12 million worth of money per year.

Shakira - $300 million deal

Back in 2008, it was rumored that Shakira signed a $300 million deal with Live Nation. Back in 2021, it was even rumored that the singer sold her publishing catalog for an estimated amount of a whopping $100 million. It was later confirmed that she has sold publishing rights to Hipgnosis Songs Fund which consisted of publishing rights for around 145 songs. While the monetary details were not disclosed, according to comparable sales the deal was worth $100 million to the least.

Advertisement

Shakira Tax Fraud

With great net worth comes the responsibility of being a responsible taxpayer. Back in November 2017, the Queen of Latin Music was in the limelight for being involved in a tax fraud case. She was named in the Paradise Papers stating that Shakira is the sole shareholder of a certain company that transferred an estimated amount of $30 million for music rights. However, in 2018, certain discrepancies came forward which is when Spanish authorities carefully looked into her finances. Reportedly, prosecutors even argued that Shakira has not been paying her taxes from 2012 to 2014. She was living with her family in Spain at the time. To everyone’s surprise, she was allegedly accused of owing a whopping $13.9 million in taxes. However, Shakira came forward and claimed that she had paid all her taxes except an amount of $2.8 million plus interest. The case is still waiting for a trial date.

Shakira Real Estate

When it comes to heavy investments, like real estate Shakira has been pretty lavish with them. According to reports, the singer listed her Miami mansion at an estimated price of $11.6 million in the year 2018. Apart from the minimalist mansion, she also owns an apartment that’s 20,726-square-foot. The water-facing property is located at Miami's North Bay Road. Real estate properties she has owned throughout her successful career include,

The Elysian Uruguay Farm

A Minimalist Miami Mansion

Island in the Bahamas

A Holiday Home in Cyprus

After her separation from Gerard Pique back in 2022, the former couple listed their luxury home worth $16 million as she decided to move from Barcelona to Miami. As of now, she lives in Miami with her sons Milan and Sasha at a rented water-facing property worth $15 million. Rumors suggest she is all set to make a big mansion purchase worth $50 million. She also has a residence in the Bahamas.

Shakira Early Life

Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll famously known as Shakia was born in Barranquilla, Colombia on February 2, 1977. Her first name Shakira is an Arabic word that means ‘grateful.’ Born to William Mebarak Chadid and Nidia Ripoll Torrado, Shakira is an only child. Reportedly, Shakira’s paternal grandparents migrated to New York City from Lebanon. Her father was born in Lebanon. When it comes to her descent, she is half Spanish from her father’s side and half Italian from her mother's side. Shakira has been raised as a Roman Catholic and even attended Catholic schools. Although, Shakira is an only child she has 8 older half-siblings from her father's prior marriage.

Advertisement

Shakira Personal Life

When it comes to her personal life, the Waka Waka singer has an 11-year-long relationship with Antonio de la Rua, an Argentinian attorney. They were together from 2000 to 2011, the couple however did not part ways on good terms. In 2011, she began dating the beloved Spanish football player Gerard Piqué. Piqué is a player for FC Barcelona as well as the Spanish national team. Shakira is 10 years older than Shakira. The former couple met back in 2010 at the shooting of Shakira's "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)," which was the official FIFA World Cup song back in 2010. They also share two sons, Milan, born on January 22, 2013, and Sasha, born on January 29, 2015. The two parted ways back in June 2022.

Advertisement

The colossally talented and utterly gorgeous singer, Shakira has been entertaining the world with her exceptional music. The extraordinary singer has been in the music industry for over a decade and has managed to win all kinds of prestigious awards and titles like the Queen of Latin Music. Apart from being artistic prowess, Shakira is also a pretty savvy businesswoman which has helped her build a multi-million dollar empire. Shakira’s net worth in 2023 is pretty impressive and will only grow.

ALSO READ: Shakira gets all cozy as she steps out for dinner with Lewis Hamilton

Olivia Rodrigo Net worth 2023: Drivers License singer’s Milestones, Disney Career, Personal Life & more