Who Was Peter 'Peetah' Morgan? Know More About The Morgan Heritage Lead Singer As He Passes Away At 46

Peter Anthony Morgan, the frontman of the Grammy award-winning reggae band Morgan Heritage, passed away at age 46 on Sunday, February 25.

The news of his untimely demise was announced by his family in a statement posted on social media.

“It is out of sincere love that we share that our beloved husband, father, son, and brother and lead singer of Morgan Heritage Peter Anthony Morgan has ascended today,” the statement read.

The family statement also went on to ask the beloved singer's fans for prayers and privacy during this difficult time, adding, “Our family thanks you in advance for your overwhelming love and support, and we ask for your continued prayers as we go through this process. We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time of healing.”

The statement did not disclose the cause of the singer's death.

Amid the sudden demise of the reggae icon, we are looking back at his shared legacy with Morgan Heritage below.

About Morgan Heritage — The popular reggae band that Peter Morgan founded and led

Peter ‘Peetah’ Morgan, born in New York in 1977, founded Morgan Heritage in 1994, which consisted of five children of the renowned reggae artist Denroy Morgan. In addition to Peter, the group that won a Grammy in 2016 for their album Strictly Roots consisted of Una Morgan, Roy ‘Gramps’ Morgan, Nakhamyah ‘Lukes’ Morgan, and Memmalatel ‘Mr Mojo’ Morgan.

Advertisement

Following their aforementioned Grammy win, in 2018, the band released another album called Avrakedabra. For this too, it received Grammy recognition.

The band’s other popular hits include Don’t Haffi Dread (To Be Rasta), She’s Still Loving Me, The Homeland, and more.

Jamaican Prime Minister calls Peter Morgan's death a ‘Colossal Loss’

Paying tribute to the departed Jamaican star, the president of the reggae homeland said in a post on X, “My heart is heavy to learn of the passing of Peetah Morgan of the world renowned Morgan Heritage. I send my deepest condolences to the Morgan family as they grieve this tremendous loss which is also a colossal loss for Jamaica and for Reggae Music.”

Morgan Heritage fans mourn Peter Morgan’s death

In response to the news of Peter Morgan’s passing, several fans of the late singer flocked to social media to pay their respects.

“Peter Morgan will forever remain the greatest reggae artist of all time. No matter how many times u listen to his album, ull never get tired of it. A true LEGEND,” a mourning fan posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Another simply said, “R.I.P Peter Morgan, You gave your best in the music industry.”

A third fan of the popular reggae group added, “A voice like no other!!! So saddened to hear about the passing of Peetah Morgan, the lead singer of Grammy award-winning Reggae group Morgan Heritage. Rest in Zion, Ras. Thank you for sharing your sweet and powerful voice with us.”

ALSO READ: Actor Kenneth Mitchell, Known For Star Trek: Discovery And Captain Marvel, Dies At 49 Following ALS Diagnosis