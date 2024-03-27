Who Was Ron Harper? Know More About The Land Of The Lost And Planet Of The Apes Actor As He Passes Away At 91

American actor Ron Harper, full name Ronald Robert Harper gave us commendable work through the generations that he lived. As the actor came closer to a century, natural causes took his life away on March 21, 2024. Who is Ron Harper? What are his best works? Find out.

Who was Ron Harper?

The actor is best known for his works like Planet of the Apes, Garrison’s Gorillas. The Jean Arthur Show and more. He started acting in the 60’s and even did contemporary films in the early 90s-2000s. A veteran seasoned actor, Ron specialized in crime or thriller films. It soon became his niche. He initially worked in television before moving into films on the big screen. He was born on January 12, 1933 in Pennsylvania. He soon graduated from Turtle Creek High School and moved to Princeton University on a scholarship. He was even offered a fellowship to Harvard Law School.

In 1996, Harper said, “I kept saying to myself, ‘Should you waste your good education being an actor?’ And that little voice within me kept saying things like, ‘What do you want to take that fellowship to Harvard Law for? Be an actor. Starving is fun,’” and added, “And like the fool that any actor has to be, I listened to that dumb little voice.” Harper succumbed to natural causes in his West Home residence, as confirmed by daughter Nicole Longeuay. This has been confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter. He is survived by his first wife Sally Stark, ex wife Shirley, son-in-law Daniel, daughter Nicole and grandchildren-Ronnie and Harper.

Has Ron Harper worked in theater?

Yes. Harper turned to Broadway in 1972 and gave some great soap operas. Some of the best ones include,

6 Rms Riv Vu

Another World

Loving

Capitol

Generations

Where the Heart Is

Love of Life

One of his best works include Land of the Lost that came out in 1976. For the 13 episode show, Harper had said, “The stories were very good,” and added in 2005, “Each generation of children as they come up and are exposed to it like those stories and remember them, pass them right on. I have about three tapes, and I’ve been showing them to my daughter since she was 5. And she still, of all my series, loves Land of the Lost best.” This show soon became a hit amongst children. As his family mourns the loss and gives details on the funeral, get all the updates from Pinkvilla.