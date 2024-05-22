Who Was Rylo Huncho? Find Out As Rapper Dies At 17 After Self-Inflicted Gun Accident

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

Rylo Huncho, a 17-year-old rapper, was killed last week after a self-inflicted gun accident that took place in Suffolk. The police in the area are investigating the manner in which the incident took place on May 15. Huncho was taken to a local hospital after the accident took place, but the rapper succumbed to his injuries.

Huncho killed himself while filming a TikTok video, where he pointed the gun to his head and pulled the trigger before falling out of the frame.

Who was Rylo Huncho?

Rylo HUncho was quite popular on social media and among teens. The 17-year-old used to rap and had at least 10 songs and 680 listeners on his Spotify account. Some of his famous songs include Money Getta, Bag Talk, and La La La. Before his death, the rapper released a track, Getta's, earlier this month.

Rylo Huncho was the only son of his mother, who single-handedly raised the rapper to become famous. After Huncho's death, a relative of the rapper put up a request for the fans to help Rylo's mother with donations. On their social media, they wrote, "Hello, my aunt recently lost her 17 year old son from a self inflicted gun wound to the head. He was her only son! She was a single parent but took care of her son the best she could."

The message further reads, “Suicide/accidental was the cause of his death, and we are still trying to figure out why. But anything, I mean anything, can help her at this time of need. He was her only child; she was also an only child; it was always her and her son. Anything can help! Please keep my family in your prayers. Thank you so much.”

The family has by far collected nearly $3000 from the $15,000 goal.

Statement of the spokesperson

Following the doctors' announcement that Huncho had passed away, the spokesperson provided details about the police investigation. The details of the deceased were not revealed during the press conference. They shared, “Officials were investigating the incident as an accident, but police are not providing the name of the deceased or further details because he was a juvenile.”

They continued to say, “A preliminary investigation has led officials to believe Huncho’s death was accidental due to the self-inflicted injury, though the spokesperson said officials are not releasing full details for now because self-inflicted gunshot wounds could also be considered an act of suicide.”

Rylo Huncho’s fans paid tribute to the rapper on various social media platforms.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

