‘You Have A Beautiful Voice’: Internet In Awe As Kate Hudson Performs New Single Glorious In The Voice Season 25 Finale

Kate Hudson made her debut on The Voice stage during Tuesday's season 25 finale! Among several artists who performed for the finale, Hudston too performed the titular single off her debut album, Glorious, which was released last week. The first-time recording artist donned a beautiful white gown amid a stage decorated with thousands of flowers as she proved herself to be a natural singer.

"It was glorious / Thе times it was the two of us," she sang. "And if that is all we've ever known, then we'll take it to the end of time / Oh, it was glorious." The actress hummed as the audience grooved along and showered praise on her.

Fan Reactions to Kate Hudson's The Voice Performance

The Voice's season 25 finale aired on Tuesday, May 21, and Kate Hudson graced the show and performed her track Glorious. Apparently, Kate Hudson had always wanted to write her own music, but she didn't have the courage until now. Even though the actress has been writing songs since she was 19, it wasn't until the COVID lockdown that she strongly felt that if she didn't make an album,, she would regret it for life.

Furthermore, after her performance on The Voice, netizens on X (formerly Twitter) posted some heartwarming comments acknowledging her fantastic set. Check out some of the reactions below.

Details about Kate Hudson's new album Glorious

The album Glorious features these 12 songs: Gonna Find Out, Fire, The Nineties, Live Forever, Talk About Love, Love Ain't Easy, Romeo, Never Made a Moment, Lying to Myself, Not Easy to Know, Glorious, Touch the Light.

Furthermore, Kate Hudson said singing had always been a part of her life since she was a child, but she admittedly was afraid of how transitioning from acting to releasing music would be seen by the world. However, now she says, 'Why do I have this fear? I need to put my music out in the world.' Whether people like it or not,"

The album was released on May 17, after which she performed it on The Voice. Asher HaVon took home the trophy for Team Reba on May 21, 2024.

