Who Will Play The Titular Role In Bob the Builder Movie? Here's All We Know About Mattel’s Upcoming Film Produced by Jennifer Lopez

Barbie's entry into the cinematic world opened doors for other Mattel movies to follow suit. After the massive success of the Barbie movie adaptation, Mattel is now setting its sights on creating more successful films. The toy company is now preparing to release its first animated movie, Bob the Builder.

The film, based on the popular animated series, was announced by Mattel in January 2024. One of the main reasons why everyone is excited about the movie is because Jennifer Lopez is one of the producers working on it.

Keep on reading if you want to explore the latest adventure in the life of the most celebrated builder.

About Bob the Builder Movie

As per the Hollywood Reporter , the focus of the movie will be Roberto aka Bob traveling “to the enchanting island of Puerto Rico for a major construction job, he takes on issues affecting the island and digs deeper into what it means to build. Bob’s journey will celebrate the vibrant and colorful textures of the Caribbean Latin nations and their people.”

The animated feature film is set to be directed by Felipe Vargas, who will also work on the script for the Nuyorican Productions movie. Speaking of its cast, Anthony Ramos has been announced to voice the titular character of Bob, while other roles and characters have not been disclosed yet.

Advertisement

Ramos is also set to produce the film with Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico from ShadowMachine, while Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina will be joining them as producers for the Mattel feature movie.

What is Mattel planning for besides Bob the Builder?

The first movie by Mattel, directed by Greta Gerwig gained huge traction at the box office. Recently being nominated for the best picture at the 2024 Oscars, Barbie earned over USD 1.4 billion.

Looking at the enthusiasm of people, Mattel has gained confidence and is encouraged to bring along multiple films.

In their slate which was announced last year, Mattel named a series of movies that includes a live-action Barney movie, Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots, which will be starring Vin Diesel, Polly Pocket, and of course Hot Wheels.

Hot Wheels is expected to be under Warner Bros. production, while the movie American Girl will be penned by Lindsey Beer for Paramount.

ALSO READ: Every Movie Trailer That Dropped During Super Bowl 2024: From Deadpool 3 To A Quiet Place Day One

What does Anthony Ramos think of Bob the Builder?

Ramos was last seen in the movie Transformers: Rise of the Beast, while he is also widely appreciated for his role in Hamilton.

Talking about his upcoming movie, where he is going to voice an age-old and delightful character, the Dumb Money actor said “I’m proud to partner with Mattel Films, ShadowMachine, Nuyorican Productions, and Felipe Vargas to bring this important message to the big screen, adding elements of life that are inspired by my own.”

Bob the Builder was the series that ran from 1999 and 2011 and had 12 seasons. The character has been globally enjoyed and is set to make its first appearance on the big screen soon.

ALSO READ: Twisters Trailer: Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones Lead Stormy Adventure Gets Teased at Super Bowl 2024