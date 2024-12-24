Who Won Jeopardy! On December 23, 2024? Find Out

Laura Faddah, a professional manager from Memphis, Tennessee, won her third game on Jeopardy! on Monday, December 23, 2024.

Laura’s consistent gameplay and strategic approach have made her a standout contestant in season 41. With this victory, she brought her three-day total to $30,200.

Laura dominated the Double Jeopardy round and entered Final Jeopardy with a significant lead of $15,600. Although the final clue stumped all contestants, her earlier performance earned her the win with a total of $13,200. The episode was packed with competitive moments, keeping viewers engaged throughout.

Sean Maguire, a commercial real estate manager from New York and Jenifer Miller, a freelance web developer from Ann Arbor, Michigan, also competed in Monday's episode.

Sean started strong, leading after the first 15 clues with $3,000. Jenifer and Laura followed with $1,400 and $1,800, respectively.

However, Jenifer faced challenges in the Double Jeopardy round, ending with a negative score of -$2,000 and missing the chance to participate in Final Jeopardy.

Sean showed impressive gameplay with a total of 10 correct responses in Double Jeopardy, finishing with $4,187. Despite his strong effort, he could not match Laura's consistent performance.

The episode featured diverse categories, such as Body Parts’ Better Known Names and World War I Words, keeping contestants on their toes. Laura found the Daily Double in the Jeopardy round and answered correctly, taking the lead with $6,200.

In the Double Jeopardy round, Laura further solidified her lead by finding and correctly answering both Daily Doubles. This secured her a runaway position with $15,600, making it difficult for her competitors to catch up.

The final category, World Leaders, featured a clue about a 2009 event involving Hugo Chávez and Barack Obama. None of the contestants responded correctly. Laura guessed “Who is Fujimoro?” and lost $2,400 but still secured her win due to her earlier lead.

Laura’s total winnings now stand at $30,200 across three games. She continues to impress viewers with her sharp trivia skills and strategic approach. As she prepares for her fourth game, fans are eager to see if she can extend her winning streak.

