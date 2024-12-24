Does Kris Jenner Have A Favorite Grandchild? Find Out

Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family, is often at the center of speculation about her relationships with her children and grandchildren. With 11 grandchildren, fans frequently wonder if Kris has a favorite among the bunch. A few hints over the years have kept this question alive.

During an appearance on The Ellen Show, Kris discussed her growing family, particularly her youngest grandchild, Wolf, born to her daughter Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott.

Ellen prompted Kris to list all her grandchildren’s names, and Kris successfully named ten before pausing. She finally remembered the missing name, True, Khloé Kardashian's daughter. Laughing, Kris added, “True! Oh, I love you so much, True. Saved the best for last; that’s what I always do.”

The audience chuckled at Kris’ quick recovery, but fans wondered if her comment hinted at True being her favorite grandchild. The remark started debates about whether Kris plays favorites among her grandkids.

Online discussions have also suggested that Dream, Rob Kardashian’s daughter, might hold a special place in Kris’ heart. Some fans pointed to another appearance on The Ellen Show, where Kris allegedly hinted at Dream being her favorite grandchild.

“She tried to say it’s because Dream was the last one she saw, but I doubt it,” one fan wrote on a forum discussing the topic.

Others found the idea of choosing a favorite grandchild unusual. “That’s weird to me. My mom had dozens of grandkids, and I don’t think she had a favorite,” another commenter shared.

Kris Jenner is no stranger to being asked about her preferences among her family members. Fans of The Late Late Show may recall when Kris took a lie detector test during an episode and was asked to name her favorite child.

Without hesitation, she said Kylie Jenner, who was sitting beside her during the segment. The polygraph confirmed she was truthful, leaving many to wonder if her choice of a favorite grandchild could be influenced by her favorite child.

Although Kris has dropped playful hints, there’s no definitive answer to who her favorite grandchild is, if she has one at all. With a family as large and close-knit as the Kardashians, it’s likely that Kris cherishes all her grandchildren equally, even if fans enjoy dissecting her every comment.

