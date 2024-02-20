Who Won Love Island All Stars 2024? Winners and Runner Ups listed

Love Island All Stars 2024 has wrapped up, leaving fans buzzing with excitement over the winning couple and the runner-ups. The UK’s first-ever edition of Love Island: All Stars saw a mix of drama, romance, and surprises, making it an unforgettable season for viewers. Let’s dive into the details and find out who emerged victorious in this thrilling reality TV showdown.

Molly Smith and Tom Clare: The ultimate winners

In a heartwarming turn of events, Molly Smith and Tom Clare emerged as the champions of Love Island: All Stars 2024. The couple’s journey was filled with ups and downs, but their strong connection and unwavering support for each other ultimately won the hearts of viewers. Despite facing stiff competition from other couples, Molly and Tom’s chemistry and genuine affection for one another shone through, securing their well-deserved victory.

ALSO READ: Where To Watch Love Island: All Stars Online? Is It On Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Or Disney+?

Jess Gale and Callum Jones: The close runners-up

Following closely behind Molly and Tom were Jess Gale and Callum Jones, who captured the hearts of fans with their sweet and endearing romance. Despite facing obstacles along the way, including the presence of ex-partners in the villa, Jess and Callum’s bond remained strong, earning them a well-deserved spot as the runners-up of Love Island: All Stars 2024.

Advertisement

Sophie Piper and Josh Ritchie: Securing third place

Sophie Piper and Josh Ritchie also made a lasting impression on viewers, securing third place in the competition. Their instant connection and undeniable chemistry were evident from the moment they entered the villa, captivating audiences and earning them a spot among the top finalists. Though they narrowly missed out on the top spot, Sophie and Josh’s journey on Love Island: All Stars was filled with memorable moments and genuine affection.

Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran: A rollercoaster ride

Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran’s journey on Love Island: All Stars was nothing short of a rollercoaster ride, filled with twists, turns, and surprises. Despite facing challenges and uncertainties throughout their time in the villa, Georgia and Toby’s resilience and determination earned them a respectable fourth place in the competition. Their journey may have had its ups and downs, but their bond remained unbreakable till the very end.

Georgia Harrison and Anton Danyuk: A memorable journey

Rounding up the list of finalists were Georgia Harrison and Anton Danyluk, whose journey on Love Island: All Stars was filled with unforgettable moments and heartfelt connections. Though they faced setbacks and challenges along the way, Georgia and Anton’s resilience and determination earned them a spot among the top finalists, showcasing their unwavering commitment to finding love in the villa.

In conclusion, Love Island All Stars 2024 was a thrilling ride filled with love, drama, and unforgettable moments. From the ultimate winners, Molly and Tom, to the runners-up and finalists, each couple brought something unique to the table, captivating audiences and leaving a lasting impression.

ALSO READ: When is Love Island: All Stars premiering? Cast members and release date details explored