Who Wrote Circus By Britney Spears? All We Know About Pop Star's 2008 Hit

A lot of news related to Britney Spears has been circulating in music as well as the Hollywood film industry. While there are rumors surfacing about the Baby One More Time singer’s biopic, we are here to explore who wrote one of the most loved songs by Britney Spears, Circus.

The die-hard fans of the Opps!....I Did It Again singer have been enjoying the old-school beats and the mesmerizing music of Circus, meaning there has always been debate over who wrote the 2008 hit track.

As per Fandom, the track that is a part of Britney Spears’ sixth full-length studio album has been written by Lukasz Gottwald, Claude Kelley as well as Benjamin Levin.

The song that is still grooved to was produced by Dr. Luke along with Benny Blanco.

For those unversed, Circus was a track that was the second single of an album by the artist. While it was released back on December 2, 2008, by Jive Records, the album went on to be certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) in the year 2009.

Similarly, the album was placed in the sixth position on the year-end Billboard 200 that same year.

Talking about Billboard, the song, Circus had charted on number three on the Billboard Hot 100 as well as went on to become the number one track on Pop Songs.

The same track then became the second best-selling digital song in the USA, with a sale of over 3.1 million copies.

Coming to the biopic rumors, last month a few reports surfaced that a movie about the songstress is under development. As per a report by Variety, the rumored film was being directed by Jon M. Chu and produced by Marc Platt.

Another report by The Ankler stated that Universal Pictures had made its bid at the If U Seek Amy songstress’ memoir The Woman in Me. The rumors got their roots when Spears gave her fans an update that she is working with Marc Platt on a “secret project,” at the beginning of August.

However, towards the end of the month, the Hold Me Closer singer then went on to share that the stated project is not a biopic but instead a “fictional musical, where I play an extremely intelligent character !!! It's flattering to be in such good company like Jon Chu !!!"

Whether we will see Britney Spears’ biopic on screen or not, the songstress surely still owns our very hearts, with her old-school pop tracks.

