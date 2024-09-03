Fact Check: Was Britney Spears In How I Met Your Mother? Find Out

As much as Britney Spears has showcased her talent in the world of music, she is no stranger to wowing her fans with her acting skills. Although there are very few memorable acting projects that she has been a part of, she has made sure to leave a mark in those, one of them was none other than the acclaimed sitcom, How I Met Your Mother.

Yes, you read that right, the singer has appeared in the series not once but twice. It was a cameo appearance, but the fans of the show surely liked her portrayal of a receptionist named Abby in season three of the series.

Spears was first featured in episode 13 titled, Ten Sessions in which her character seemingly had a crush on Ted Mosby but then she moves on to Barney, played by Neil Patrick Harris who in his classic habit does not call her back. Abby begins to warn other women about this behavior. This role was perfectly portrayed by the Gimme More vocalist.

According to ScreenRant, her role in the show reportedly massively helped the series in ratings. Initially, the creators of the show, Carter Bays and Craig Thomas were not in favor of cameos by famous celebrities as they attempted to not give the impression that the show needed the help of celebrities to bring in the ratings.

Advertisement

But in the case of the singer, they changed their minds as she was reportedly good with her comic timing and also improvised her lines sometimes. Along with that, she enjoyed her performance so much that she was asked to appear once again. She was featured in Season 3, episode 19 titled Everything Must Go as well.

Her presence significantly boosted the show's ratings, leading Bays to suggest that her role might have been the key factor in making the sitcom a household name. After her appearance in HIMYM, the series gained immense popularity and became one of the most cherished and memorable shows in television history.

It is also to be noted that she was initially considered for a different role in the show. As per the outlet, she was almost cast as the dermatologist, Stella Zinman but that did not come to fruition as the role was played by Sarah Chalke.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'I Feel Sorry For Her': Sharon Osbourne Reveals Husband Ozzy Osbourne Is Tired Of Britney Spears' Dance Videos