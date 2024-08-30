What Did Emma Roberts Say About Rumors Of Starring In Britney Spears Biopic? Find Out As Actress Clarifies

Emma Roberts is manifesting the lead role in a Britney Spears biopic. While the rumors of the actress portraying the role of the singer had been making rounds on the internet, Roberts clarified that the reports were not true.

In a conversation with Cosmo, the Holidate star talked about her dream role after the singer’s assistant claimed that the actress has been more than prepared for the role of Spears.

While talking to the entertainment portal, the actress shared that she used to listen to Spears’ songs while closing the doors of her room when young. Roberts elaborated, “I was like, I love her assistant.”

She further said, “I mean, it’s my true dream to play Britney Spears. It’s a rumor, but I hope maybe it’ll come true. I mean, I remember I locked myself in my room and listened to In the Zone and said, ‘I cannot leave this room until I memorize every word.'”

Roberts also stated that she used to croon Britney’s songs to her son during his bath time. “I mean, I sing Britney to my son in the bath all the time. I’m always like, ‘God, he must think I’m so weird.’ That’s some millennial parenting,” said the Madame Web actress.

The Toxic crooner’s longtime assistant was in awe of Roberts’ stardom as a kid after she saw her in Disney shows, including The All New Mickey Mouse Club and Nickelodeon’s Unfabulous.

Advertisement

The personal assistant of Spears, Culotta, also claimed that she thinks Timothee Chalamet could play the singer’s ex, Justin Timberlake, and Drew Barrymore could play the role of an assistant.

ALSO READ: 'People That I Literally Saw Often': Emma Roberts Recalls Her Time On Nickelodeon's Unfabulous Amid Shocking Quiet On Set Documentary

Meanwhile, on the work front, Spears announced earlier this month that she will be collaborating with Platt. Taking to her X account, the singer wrote, “Excited to share with my fans that I’ve been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies... stay tuned.”

As for the singer’s memoir, The Woman In Me, the book was atop the rankings and was considered a New York Times bestseller. The book is a look back into Britney’s life from her time in Mississippi to Louisana and later her journey of becoming a singer by releasing her first studio album in 1999.

ALSO READ: ‘I Really Enjoyed’: Emma Roberts Stands in Favor of Madame Web, Blames Social Media for Making Fun of Everything These Days