Britney Spears: A Look At Toxic Singer's Childhood And Quick Rise To Fame

Britney Spears recently released a new book, The Woman in Me, and wrote about some of the biggest headlines, controversies, and her life story in detail. The singer has often judged and misjudged based on the incidents that happened in her past relationships. Over the decades of her career, her name got entangled with stars like Justin Timberlake, Kevin Federline, and others.

Not only her love life, Britney has grown up in a dysfunctional family. However, amidst all these, dancing and singing have been her constant companion, which led her to her first TV appearance and then her first single hit. Suddenly, Spears becomes an international name. Read ahead to learn more about the singer’s life.

Britney Spears’ childhood and her way to success

Britney achieved success at a very young age, and there’s no doubt that she deserved all of that. However, learning to dance and sing has been her coping mechanism in her childhood to deal with her family. Born on December 2, 1981, in Mississippi to Jamie and Lynn Spears, the songstress described her parents in the book as alcoholic and a mother ‘gushing’ blood after giving birth to her.

Talking about her early life, Britney Spears said, “I worked hard to make things look the way I wanted to. Nobody in my town seemed to be doing stuff like that. But I knew I wanted to see it in the world, and I tried to make it so.” As a young 8-year-old, she started to direct imaginary music videos on her own.

Later, in her memoir, Britney Spears’ Heart to Heart, her mother Lynn who also co-wrote it shared that whatever happened in the family, they never stopped paying bills for her dancing and singing lessons. Britney even worked at a seafood restaurant. She used to play basketball as well. Her talent didn’t stay in one place. Even after failing at the initial audition for Disney’s The All New Mickey Mouse Club, she eventually got in and appeared in the star-studded show. She featured alongside Ryan Gosling, Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera, and others.

At the age of 15, she signed her first deal. However, as soon as she made her way into the world, the media started to take dibs on her and lashed out at her clothes. They even forced her to comment on her sultry outfits. The singer wrote, “I was a teenage girl from the South. I signed my name with a heart. I liked looking cute. Why did everyone treat me, even when I was a teenager, like I was dangerous?”

Britney Spears’ pop career

Her first breakout hit, Baby One More Time, made her put a mark on her career. She became a star overnight. Her debut album stayed for six weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. She soon became the face of Rolling Stone, and Britney turned out to be unstoppable. She created magic with back-to-back hits, including Oops I Did It Again and more.

By 19, she tasted fame and success. The pop princess wrote, “When I think back on that time, I was truly living the dream, living my dream. My tours took me all over the world. “I had power back then; I wish I’d used it more thoughtfully.” But she was more rebellious.

The singer won her first Grammy for her song Toxic after getting six nominations over the years in her career.

Britney Spears’ controversial romances

However, soon enough the pop star’s public image got tampered with. Her first relationship with Justin Timberlake left her shattered. Somehow, Justin turned the whole story from his point of view and painted Britney in a bad light. Later, Spears wrote, “As much as Justin hurt me, there was a huge foundation of love, and when he left me I was devastated. When I say devastated, I mean I could barely speak for months. Whenever anyone asked me about him, all I could do was cry. I don’t know if I was clinically in shock, but it felt that way.”

She even revealed that she had to go through an abortion. In the book, The Woman in Me, she dropped the bomb. Britney Spears later got involved with Jason Alexander and got married to him in a drunken state. However, the next day, they got their annulment done. But this kind of broke her public image even more than before.

She fell in love with Kevin Federline. They got engaged, got married even became parents to their children, Sean Preston and Jayden James. But soon their fairytale ended and their relationship ended in divorce.

Britney Spears has definitely led a life full of colors. She has faced a lot of ups and downs but she never lost her talented self amid all these.

