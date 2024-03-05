Is Jimmy Kimmel Going To Steer Clear Of Any Controversial Jokes At Upcoming Oscars? Host Reveals

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the Oscars for the fourth time and has joined the rare list of people who have done that, including iconic hosts like Bob Hope, Billy Crystal, Johnny Carson, and Whoopi Goldberg. In conversation with Deadline, Kimmel revealed that he aims to avoid controversies and stick to lighthearted jokes at the 96th Academy Awards.

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the 96th Oscars Academy Awards

Oscars can be a controversial affair. Over the years, people have witnessed some iconic and infamous moments at the Academy Awards. The most recent infamous incident was the Will Smith slap, which became that year's trending topic, followed by tons of controversies.

Like the rest of the world, Kimmel witnessed these events and aimed to avoid controversy in this year's Oscars. The talk show host will deliberately not touch on sensitive topics like politics and stick to movie-related humor.

Kimmel was part of a past infamous Oscar moment

The talk show host is no stranger to Oscar controversy; his first time hosting the Academy Awards in 2017 had a major ‘oops’ moment when La La Land was accidentally announced as the winner of Best Pictures instead of Moonlight. After this envelope gate incident, Kimmel is extra cautious for the big night ahead!

But despite the controversies, Kimmel is excited to host this year’s Oscars for two reasons: nomination of big movies like Barbie and Oppenheimer and the Writers Strike. The writer and producer spoke about his reason for getting back on the stage, and he said, “I mean, the fact that there are popular movies that seemed likely to get nominated is a big part of it.”

He continued, “The fact that there was a writers' and actors' strike and that it might feel like a celebration of getting back to work was part of it.”

Jimmy Kimmel is a huge movie buff

It is a well-known fact amongst Hollywood celebrities that Kimmel is a movie buff. In an interview with Deadline, the host revealed that he watches approximately 100 movies yearly, “I think I see around 100 movies a year. I make a point to see all of the features, even the short films, the short animated, the animated, you know, everything.” So, his hosting the awards night seems fitting.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live host is open to future possibilities

Kimmel’s contract with ABC Networks is on the verge of ending, which means that things are in the dark for the host at the moment. But speaking to Deadline, the writer candidly spoke about keeping an open mind about future possibilities.