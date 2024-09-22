Why Did Former Co-Star, Comic Partners Keegan-Michael Key And Jordan Peele Went Their Separate Ways? Comedian Reveals

Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele were known for their impeccable partnership and comedic dynamic. The former, known for his physical comedy, described their chemistry as “Alchemy”. However, growth is inevitable, and that is the reason why the actors went to pursue separate careers after having worked together for years.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Key spoke at length about his evolution while working on the duo’s comedy sketch show Key & Peele and his relationship with Peele today. "A thrilling time in my life," Key said, describing the years he collaborated with former SNL co-star. They lived together for a few months and talked about all things comedy and the “architecture” they wanted to build in the genre. "When we were on camera, it was alchemy. It was just like, ‘Why is this working?’” he added.

However, the comedians went their separate ways long back, and Key explained what catapulted them to this decision. “Our evolution, I think, is tied to both of what our desires are,” he said. Peele wanted to explore the horror genre, while Key had a desire to delve into dramatic work. “Both of us jumped to another platform — but we needed that first platform.”

As for where their relationship stands now, Key revealed that he hasn't seen his old buddy in years. "We don't see each other that often anymore. Which is, to me, a tragedy," he added.

It’s been almost a decade since Key and Peele went off air. The show featured the comedic duo sharing hilarious banter in front of a live studio audience and completed a five-season run. Key admitted that he was doing “more physical comedy in the beginning of our time together,” then he found himself playing more straight characters as Peele started to “play the clown.”

Key & Peele is now streaming on Netflix.