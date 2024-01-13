Why did Kate Middleton not go Scotland with Prince William during Queen Elizabeth's last days? Report

An excerpt from the upcoming book "The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy" by royal biographer Robert Hardman sheds new light on the events leading up to the passing of Queen Elizabeth on September 8, 2022. The account focuses on why Kate Middleton did not to accompany Prince William to Balmoral as the Queen's health deteriorated.

Family priorities for Kate Middleton

As Prince William and other members of the royal family rushed to Queen Elizabeth's side in Balmoral amid concerns about her health, Kate Middleton made the decision to stay in Windsor with their children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The excerpt reveals that it was the beginning of a new school term for the three siblings, prompting Kate to prioritize being with them on such a significant day.

Independent decision

According to the book, Kate Middleton's absence from a royal event was not due to any sort of exclusion similar to Meghan Markle's situation. Rather, the book clarifies that Kate Middleton had made the decision to skip the event herself. A royal aide mentioned in the book that this decision helped make it easier to inform Prince Harry that he would be attending the event alone.

Prince Harry's recollection

In Prince Harry's memoir, "Spare," released in January 2023, he recounts the day Queen Elizabeth died. The book reveals a conversation between Harry and Prince Charles, "She was up at Balmoral, of course. Those beautiful, melancholy late-summer days. He hung up—he had many other calls to make — and I immediately texted Willy to ask whether he and Kate were flying up. If so, when? And how? No response. Meg and I looked at flight options. Then another call came from Pa," Prince Harry continued. "He said I was welcome at Balmoral, but he didn't want...her. He started to lay out his reason, which was nonsensical, and disrespectful, and I wasn't having it. Don't ever speak about my wife that way. He stammered, apologetic, saying he simply didn't want a lot of people around. No other wives were coming, Kate wasn't coming, he said, therefore Meg shouldn't. Then that's all you needed to say."

As the book provides a deeper understanding of the dynamics surrounding Queen Elizabeth's last days, it becomes evident that Kate Middleton's decision to remain with her children was driven by family priorities. The revelation dispels previous notions of exclusion, emphasizing that her absence was a personal choice.

