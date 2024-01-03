Does Meghan Markle want to be the Queen of the U.K.? Royal author Tom Brower shares insights

Meghan Markle, the former star of Suits, reportedly harbors ambitions of becoming a queen. Meghan “wants to be the queen,” according to insights from royal author Tom Bower. Read on to know what Tom Bower said about her.

Bower suggests that Meghan Markle, now residing in California with Prince Harry, initially desired to forge her own path upon joining the royal family in 2018, envisioning a departure from traditional royal norms. However, this approach clashed with the established "royal way," leading to challenges.

Royal expert Bower points out that Meghan's aspirations of success and popularity, embodied by Kate Middleton, Prince William's wife, were not realized. Bower notes that Kate “has everything she wants,” Meghan desired, and the former actress's attempts to redefine her status seem to have backfired despite lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify.

Bower said Kate is glowing, Kate is successful, Kate is popular — everything that Meghan wanted.” He explained, that since stepping away from the royal family in 2020, Meghan's efforts to establish her own identity have reportedly undermined her standing. Bower observes that each time she steps out into the spotlight, she loses a bit more,” making it difficult for her to regain the privacy she initially sought.

Despite signing a substantial $100 million deal with Netflix and another lucrative contract with Spotify, Meghan's actions appear to have eroded her A-list status. He added, “She just cannot win.”

Harry and Meghan Markle want to reconcile with the Royal Family

Ongoing tensions persist within the royal family, involving Prince Harry, Meghan, Prince William, and Kate Middleton. However, there are hopes for reconciliation in the coming year. Royal expert Ingrid Seward suggests that Meghan and Harry aspire to reunite with King Charles in 2024, emphasizing their potential need for the king's blessing.

Despite this, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reportedly show no inclination to mend their relationship with Harry and Meghan, having moved forward and focused on the future. a friend of Kate Middleton’s told People, “She’s moved on and William has too,” and added, “She’s very focused on what matters going forward. They aren’t looking back.”

The situation remains complex, with ongoing speculation about the dynamics within the royal family and the challenges Meghan faces in reconciling her aspirations with the realities of her public image.

