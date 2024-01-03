Why did King Charles not meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kids throughout 2023? Exploring the reason

King Charles has not seen his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Diana throughout 2023 regardless of Prince Harry’s plea.

Royal commentator Michael Cole revealed to GB News that the King of England “has hardly seen Prince Archie and I am not sure he has even seen Princess Lilibet more than once.”

He labeled the situation, “a very sad state of affairs.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their two children are currently stationed in Montecito, California, in the United States of America.

Did King Charles refuse to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids in 2023?

The King has hardly seen his younger grandchildren ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to the US.

The King has hardly seen his younger grandchildren ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to the US.

They were also asked to vacate their residence in the UK, the Frogmore Cottage in March 2022, following the publication of Prince Harry’s book Spare.

Omid Scobie, a Royal reporter and the alleged mouthpiece of Prince Harry and Meghan disclosed in his 2023 book Endgame that the news left Prince Harry heartbroken.

Both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not fight their eviction from the Frogmore Cottage which was a wedding present given to them by the late Queen Elizabeth.

Omid Scobie in his book Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival claimed that Prince Harry called King Charles after receiving the news of the Frogmore Cottage eviction where he asked the king, “Don't you want to see your grandchildren?” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle used the cottage whenever they visited the UK with their children.

Adding more details about King Charles and Prince Harry’s conversation on the Frogmore eviction, Omid Scobie wrote, "King Charles replied with a half-hearted declaration that they [Prince Harry and his family] would always have somewhere to stay.”

King Charles will not be seeing his grandchildren anytime soon

Unless the King of England himself flies down to the US to meet his grandchildren, there is limited possibility of him getting to see Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, given that Prince Harry recently turned down an invitation to a royal wedding.

The Duke of Westminster will be getting married in the summer of 2024 per GB News. The royal wedding will be attended by the King and Queen of England as well as Prince William and Princess Catherine. Prince Harry, however, has turned down the invitation to the royal affair.

Prince Harry last visited the UK for his father King Charles’ coronation while Meghan Markle's last visit to the country was for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September 2022.

