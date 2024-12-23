Why Did Nelly Furtado Slap Her Childhood Crush Mark Wahlberg On Max Payne Sets? Actress Recalls Embarrassing Story

Nelly Furtado met her childhood hero, but the dream turned into a nightmare! During her appearance on the Handsome podcast, the Eat Your Man singer shared the embarrassing story of her first meeting with her childhood crush, Mark Wahlberg.

"When I was about 13 or 14, I had a poster of Mark Wahlberg's Calvin Klein ad. I had Marky Mark when he was all about the Calvins," she shared with a laugh. "He was my first celebrity crush," she added.

After launching her music career and earning a Grammy for her debut album Whoa, Nelly! She was asked to make a cameo in the film adaptation of the video game franchise Max Payne and got the opportunity to meet the actor.

Speaking of the scene she had to film, Nelly revealed that her character had to be angry at the Ted actor's character because he was responsible for her husband's death. "I'm in the scene, we're at a fictional wake, there's a lot of extras, there are a lot of people, I've hardly acted before, and I am feeling the pressure," she recalled.

Further contextualizing the scene, Nelly revealed that Wahlberg was supposed to walk into the frame, and she was supposed to slap him in the face. At that point in her career, the Say It Right singer had made small appearances in films and TV shows, but they had always been related to singing. Hence, she was clueless about the dos and don'ts of acting.

"Because I'm a novice — I'm a singer, I'm not an actor — I actually thought that I could slap him several times on the face to practice," she said. So when the director yelled action, she slapped the actor on the face with full impact multiple times.

"Whapaw, whapaw! And his face is getting red," she recalled, adding that Wahlberg was so nice that he didn't interrupt her or let her know she didn't have to slap him. "So I'm there just slapping Mark Wahlberg. Meanwhile, my 14-year-old self is like, 'Oh my God!'" Nelly added. She recalled "barely" getting through the scene but somehow made it happen.