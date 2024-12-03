Why Did Queen Camilla Change Her Plans For Qatar State Visit; Find Out

Queen Camilla has made major alterations to her schedule, which includes changing plans for the incoming Qatar state visit as she recovers from a chest infection.

As per People magazine’s article, on December 2, the palace announced that Queen Camilla won't be taking part in the official kickoff of the Qatar State visit to the UK on December 3. It is understood that she is going through the lingering side effects of a chest infection, which was announced by Buckingham Palace on November 5.

With the help of medical professionals, her schedule has reportedly been adjusted for the state visit—welcome the Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani.

The Queen won't be appearing at the arrival event at Horse Guards Parade, which is expected to be attended by Kate Middleton and Prince William. The Queen would appear at the traditional lunch of Buckingham Palace and viewing of objects post that.

As per the report, the initial night of the two-state visit will include a state banquet where King Charles's wife will pose for pictures with the Amir and Sheika Jawaher but will retire at the traditional receiving line. She will then reportedly be present during the dinner and the farewell on the last day of the stay.

Although she is not expected to alter her plans after announcing her latest health issue, it is thought that Queen Camilla will take every day as it appears, in accordance with the advice given by the doctors. Apart from that, she is due to make a visit to the Entente Litteraire Prize Ceremony with the First Lady of France, Birgitte Macron, on December 4.

Previously, she was absent during the Remembrance ceremony on November 9 and 10 to look after her health, which was followed by the chest infection announcement.

