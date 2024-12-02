Why Did Timothée Chalamet Ghost Joe Jonas After He Sent The Actor A Selfie? The Singer Is Still ‘Anticipating A Response’
Joe Jonas revealed the time he was ghosted by Timothée Chalamet after he sent a direct message attaching his selfie. The singer has now shared a “December update” on the conversion!
Joe Jonas revealed that he texted Timothée Chalamet a selfie of himself from another friend’s phone and the Wonka actor apparently left him on seen. On Sunday, December 1, the Cake By The Ocean hitmaker shared a TikTok video about sending a direct message to Chalamet almost a year ago.
The video featured the screenshot of the message he sent to the actor that read “Miss you” and below it was a selfie of the Jonas Brother bandmate. "Last December I sent Timothee Chalamet a text from my friend's phone anticipating a response," he wrote over the screenshot.
The next slide of the TikTok video featured another one of Joe’s selfies and the text written over it read, "This December he still hasn't texted back. Hope this helps!" while the song Thoughts of You by Ole 60 played in the background. "Check back with you guys next December for an update," he captioned the video.