Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's information on the British royal family's website has been changed. Before, they each had their own pages, but now they share one page titled The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The website explains in the intro that “As announced in January 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have stepped back as working members of the Royal Family. The couple married in St. George’s Chapel, Windsor on 19 May 2018 and have two children: Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex.” The page mentions about their wedding and their children, Archie and Lilibet.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's information has been taken off the family homepage. The Buckingham Palace spokesperson explained that the website is being updated after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and some information might be outdated until the process is complete.

The Spokesperson has previously said, “The Royal Family website contains over 5,000 pages of information about the life and work of the Royal Family,”

They added, “Following the death of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, content has been revisited and updated periodically. Some content may be out of date until this process is complete.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can't use Royal title anymore

Harry and Meghan left their roles as senior royals in 2020 and now live in California with their kids. They can't use certain titles or the word "royal" anymore, so their Sussex Royal Instagram hasn't been active since March 2020.

Instead, they've been busy with their own projects. They started a charity called Archewell and are making a Netflix show about their love story.

Harry wrote a book called Spare, while Meghan Markle has a podcast called Archetypes and just launched a new lifestyle brand called American Riviera Orchard, where she'll sell things like cookbooks, dishes, and natural jams.

