Meghan Markle Reunites With Suits Co-Star Abigail Spencer In A Sweet PIC; See Here

Meghan Markle and Abigail Spencer met up, but not for a Suits reunion, but for something even better—the stars who worked together in the legal drama series Suits recently modeled for a good cause.

Kelly McKee Zajfen, a friend of the duo, was also a part of the photoshoot. The three women teamed up together to support young parents in foster care.

Meghan Markle and Abigail Spencer reunite for a shoot

Meghan Markle and Abigail Spencer collaborated to promote a good cause for the Alliance of Moms. Kelly McKee Zajfen, their good friend and founder of the charity, brought the Suits co-stars together. In the picture posted by Kelly, the three friends were seen sporting identical white graphical t-shirts that read, “Love like a mother” in red. The friends were seen sitting on the grass and smiling at each other.

Kelly expressed her gratitude towards the Duchess of Sussex and Spencer in the caption that accompanied the post. “When we speak about the people in our lives who lift us up when you need it with undeniable force of pure love I think of these two. You inspire me. You pick me up when I need it and you Love Like A Mother! (Mending Heart emoji),” it read. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Each one of the t-shirts featured in the picture costs $38. The profits earned from selling the T-shirts go towards essential services, healthcare, education, and advocacy for young parents in foster care. The initiative mainly focuses on helping young mothers in the Los Angeles foster care system.

Meghan Markle’s support towards Alliance of Moms

Markle’s kindness and support for the charity do not extend only to the current year. This is Meghan’s second year modeling and supporting the charity. In May 2023, the Duchess posed for Alliance of Moms with Kelly, sporting a T-shirt that read “community” and “motherhood” surrounded by floral prints.

Kelly McKee Zajfen has previously praised Meghan for being “incredibly nurturing” and “an incredible friend and mother.” Meghan's maternal instincts are rooted in having two kids of her own, which she shares with Prince Harry. Their firstborn, Prince Archie, is 4 years old, and their secondborn, Princess Lilibet, is 2 years old.

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Gearing Up For 2 New Netflix Series; Here's What You Need to Know