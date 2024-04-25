Royal Expert Claim More DETAILS About Meghan Markle’s Bullying Would Come In Focus Amid The Former Palace Aide Speaking Up

Meghan Markle’s alleged bullying episode is back in the spotlight after a royal expert claims that there is much more information about the incident. Tom Bower, author of Revenge: War Between Meghan, Harry, and the Windsors, published an editorial in the Daily Mail about the insights gained after a palace aide officially spoke up for the first time.

Samatha Cohen, a former aide who worked for palace members until Queen Elizabeth died in 2022, spoke in an interview about Markle's treatment after becoming a Sussex royal family member.

What Did The Royal Author Publish About Meghan Markle Being Allegedly Bullied?

In the editorial column of the Daily Mail, royal expert Tom Bower wrote, “I have no doubt that more will now emerge. The trickle of information will, soon enough, become a stream.” He continued, “That’s not to prejudge the matter or say what the verdict will be. But it’s very much to the Palace’s discredit that, whatever truth we arrive at, it should have to emerge in this painful and unsatisfactory way.”

Bower's write-up was published just a week after Samantha Cohen confirmed that she was one of the palace members interviewed over Meghan Markle's allegations. Cohen revealed that she was asked to make the Suit actress comfortable with the palace's lifestyle back in 2017.

What Did Samatha Cohen Say About Her Time With Meghan Markle And Prince Harry?

During her conversation with a news portal, Cohen revealed that she stayed by the Duchess of Sussex’s side longer than her limit. The former palace aide said in the interview, “I was only supposed to stay for six months but stayed for 18. We couldn’t find a replacement for me, and when we did, we took them on tour to Africa with Harry and Meghan to show them the ropes, but they left as well while in Africa.”

Cohen spoke up about getting bullied by the former royal member days before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. Meanwhile, the couple’s communication assistant at the time reported that complaints against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were documented.

The documents claimed, “The Duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights. She is bullying Y and seeking to undermine her confidence. We have had report after report from people who have witnessed unacceptable behavior towards Y.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties in 2020.

