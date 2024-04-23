Is Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Making Changes To Their PR Team? Here’s What Reports Reveal
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are adding new members to their PR team
Meghan Merkle recently launched her brand American Riviera Orchard on March 14
Meghan and Prince Harry also have an upcoming production deal with Netflix
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are adding new members to their team and coming up with some new ventures and ideas. This news came after they launched a new website, sussex.com. The website features their recent achievements, upcoming projects and links to their Archewell Foundation and Archewell Productions hubs.
Miranda Barbot, formerly the Director of Global Communications, has been promoted to Vice President of Programs and Media Operations, as confirmed by PEOPLE magazine. Charlie Gipson and Kyle Boulia have joined the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as communications executives, both reporting to Ashley Hansen, who continues to serve as the couple's head of communications.
Based in the U.K., Gipson will take on the role of Director of Communications and act as the primary point of contact for European media outlets. With two decades of experience in brand management and public relations, Gipson has successfully led campaigns for notable clients such as Instagram, Samsung, and HARIBO. Boulia joins as the new Deputy Press Secretary and Director of Communications for U.S. media, based in Los Angeles.
All about Meghan Merkle and Prince Harry's ventures
Meghan and Prince Harry launched their charitable organization in 2020, called the Archewell Foundation, shortly after wrapping up royal duty. They also have a production deal with Netflix, including their two brand new projects: a series curated by Meghan that will celebrate the joys of cooking and gardening, entertaining and friendship, and a show that the series will provide viewers unprecedented access to the world of professional polo, a sport that Harry has loved playing for decades.
Meghan Merkle recently launched her new brand
Besides Meghan Merkle's social work ventures, she recently returned to Instagram and launched a webpage as she revealed a brand new lifestyle brand
American Riviera Orchard on March 14. A source exclusively tells PEOPLE that American Riviera Orchard "will reflect everything that she loves—family, cooking, entertaining and home décor."
"She is excited about her latest personal venture," the source said. "This is something she’s been wanting to do for a while. She is excited to share her style and the things that she loves."
According to sources, the brand will exclusively sell tableware, cookbooks, jarred food products, cosmetics, furniture, home decor, beach accessories, and more.
