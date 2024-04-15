Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was recently in the headlines again. But this time it was not about her charitable works or fashion sense, it was due to a video going viral on the internet. A video from a polo match that took place on April 12 lit up social media as Meghan Markle became the point of attraction for her awkward behavior.

The polo match event took place at the Grand Champions Polo Club in Wellington, Florida in support of the Duke of Sussex’s Sentebale charity. Meghan wore an all-white gown with Prince Harry by her side for the occasion. However, one viral video clip seemed to have stolen the limelight.

What do netizens have to say about Meghan Markle?

Netizens instantly flocked to platforms like X (formerly known as Twitter) where they registered their disapproval with regard to Meghan’s conduct. Some referred to her rudeness while others directly condemned it as having been done with bad intentions.

One user wrote, “‘She’s so rude to those other women it’s unbelievable." Another user commented, "She awkwardly refused to let the woman pose with Harry. So rude."

A third netizen expressed, "She seems insecure regarding her husband. That’s why she keeps clinging to him and any woman who [stands] beside him is told to stand beside her."

One user expressed embarrassment over Meghan’s behavior and said, "I am embarrassed for her. So many missed opportunities to be gracious."

Another user called the incident a meme moment and commented, "This will make the cut for a new meme!” A lot of other netizens found the whole thing cringe-worthy.

It is worth noting that this incident is not an isolated case but rather adds to a list of constant scrutiny that has followed Meghan Markle since Prince Harry and she got married. The above-mentioned critics often use such instances against themselves to claim racism and prejudice against the Duchess.

What happened at the polo match?

Markle’s actions during a trophy presentation ceremony were noticed by viewers all over the world. In the video clip, she appeared to awkwardly steer another woman away from Prince Harry and put herself instead.

This rather harmless act has in return triggered massive amounts of online activity and criticism directed towards Markle.

About Prince Harry’s comeback and future endeavors

In May, amidst all these controversies, Prince Harry is expected back in his mother country for the Invictus Games; an event close to his heart. Whether his wife Meghan and their children will accompany him remains uncertain.

Nevertheless, there seems no end in sight for the royal couple despite these turbulent times. Recent reports indicate that they’ve signed deals with Netflix for starring roles in two new web series. These projects are supposed to revolve around personal interests like cooking and gardening, as well as their shared passion for polo.

While the recent incident at the polo match may have caused a stir, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are still charting their course in the public eye and behind closed doors. What is ahead of them will only be known with time as they move to new enterprises in their lives that must weather a lot of storms and criticisms.

ALSO READ: How to use Meta AI on WhatsApp? Steps to access new feature