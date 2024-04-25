Kris Jenner Shows Her Support for Meghan Markle's Latest Endeavor, American Riviera Orchard Jam; Deets

Author and entrepreneur Kris Jenner expressed her thankfulness to Meghan Markle via recent Instagram stories on April 24, Wednesday. Some other celebs also thanked the Duchess for her amazing and wonderful jams.

Let’s find out more about Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand, its unique nature, and her calligraphy.

Kris Jenner thanks Meghan Markle for American Riviera Orchard Jam

Kris Jenner, creator, starrer and producer of award-winning reality series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians shared her Instagram stories to thank Meghan Markle for personalized American Riviera Orchard Jams.

“Thank you,” Jenner wrote on the picture, tagging Meghan’s latest endeavor, American Riviera Orchard.

Jenner’s jar was numbered as 13 out of 50.

In addition, Meghan Markle (42) made sure to incorporate a personal element into the gift by including a handwritten note for her new brand's logo. This is particularly meaningful as she had prior experience as a calligrapher between 2004 and 2005.

"It was her part-time job as she was going through auditions," Paper Source CEO Winnie Park previously told People. "She taught calligraphy and hosted a group of customers and instructed them during a two-hour class on how to do calligraphy."

About Meghan Markle’s American Riviera Orchard Jam

American Riviera Orchard is a lifestyle brand, and the jams have been the first products to roll out for the launch.

A source told People earlier this month that the venture "will reflect everything that she loves — family, cooking, entertaining and home décor.”

"Meghan finds the name American Riviera Orchard perfect. It feels authentic to her. She can’t wait for the website to launch," the insider added. "She is excited about her latest, personal venture. This is something she’s been wanting to do for a while. She is excited to share her style and things that she loves."

This portrays Meghan Markle's business acumen. She has garnered positive feedback from renowned celebrities. Some of Meghan's well-known acquaintances have assisted in showcasing the delectable lemon and strawberry treats through social media.

“Thank you for the delicious basket!” fashion designer Tracy Robbins, the wife of Paramount Pictures CEO Brian Robbins, wrote on a post when she received her jam. “I absolutely love this jam so not sure I'm sharing with anyone :) @americanrivieraorchard Thank you M! #montecitogoodness #americanrivieraorchard."

The brand’s name is a love letter to Santa Barbara, the California city where Meghan and her husband Prince Harry, 39, live with their two children, Prince Archie (4) and Princess Lilibet (2).

The particular stretch of the California coast is known as the American Riviera. The name of their neighborhood, Montecito, is included below the American Riviera Orchard’s logo, per People.

