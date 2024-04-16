Exploring Prince Harry’s Dedication As A Father And Polo Ambassador Through The Eyes Of Nacho Figueras

Discover Prince Harry's inspirational journey as a devoted father and polo enthusiast, admired by friends for his passion and commitment to philanthropy.

By Shovan Roy
Updated on Apr 16, 2024  |  01:31 AM IST |  3.2K
Nacho Figueras Talks About Prince Harry’s Dedication
Prince Harry's dedication as a father (PC: Twitter)
Key Highlight
  • Prince Harry's dedication to fatherhood and polo earns admiration
  • Netflix series on polo is executive produced by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry’s dedication to both his kids and polo is a motivation to Nacho Ignacio, his friend and fellow polo player. He himself is a father of four and appreciates how Harry has embraced being a parent. 

Archie and Lilibet are loved by Prince Harry, says Figueras, noting that he is an enthusiastic parent. He also acknowledges the support Meghan Markle gives him as he grows as a dad.

Polo and Philanthropy

The just-concluded Royal Salute Polo Challenge, sponsored by Prince Harry in conjunction with Figueras, raised money for Sentebale, an institution Prince Harry co-established. 

This charity organization targets underprivileged children in South Africa. Figueras eulogizes Prince Harry's spirit of giving through polo, besides mentioning that his efforts to have this sport used for charitable causes are tireless.

Prince Harry's dedication as a father (PC: Twitter)

A shared passion for Polo

Figueras speaks about their first meeting during a charity polo match in 2007, during which they developed a common interest in horses and the game at large. 

Admirably supportive of charitable endeavors, Figueras commends the commitment shown by Prince Harry towards playing polo for a good reason alone, passionately relating to it because it can affect lives.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Related Stories

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Future Plans Are Becoming Joke To The Palace
entertainment
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Future Plans Are Becoming Joke To The Palace
10 Biggest Scandals Involving British Royal Family Over The Years
entertainment
10 Biggest Scandals Involving British Royal Family Over The Years

Excitement surrounds the announcement of a new Netflix series on Polo, executive produced by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. According to Figueras, the project is highly anticipated, as it has the potential to popularize the game beyond its traditional audience base. 

Advertisement

In addition, he also looks forward to working with Prince Harry since he has dedicated most of his life to promoting the game.

Prince Harry's dedication as a father (PC: Twitter)

Support and respect

Both Dr. Sophie Chandauka, who chairs the Sentebale Foundation MBE and Figueras appreciate Prince Harry's passion from different perspectives. They underscore how devoted he remains regardless of everything when it comes to issues like Sentebale while also praising him for how principled he is when handling philanthropy. 

For instance, Chandauka displays an understanding of the intrinsic bond between Prince Harry and Africa as well as appreciating how Meghan Markle helps him in his charity work.

ALSO READ:  ‘She’s So Rude’: Meghan Markle Faces Backlash Online Amid Controversy Over Awkward Behavior During Polo Match

Advertisement

FAQ

What organization did Prince Harry collect donations for during the recent polo match?
Prince Harry gathered funds for Sentebale, a charity aiding underprivileged youth in southern Africa.
How does Meghan Markle contribute to Prince Harry's charitable efforts?
Meghan Markle offers substantial assistance to Prince Harry, facilitating his pursuit of philanthropic ventures.
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Shovan Roy

Shovan has a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism degree from Calcutta University. He loves to live in the

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles