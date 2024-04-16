Prince Harry’s dedication to both his kids and polo is a motivation to Nacho Ignacio, his friend and fellow polo player. He himself is a father of four and appreciates how Harry has embraced being a parent.

Archie and Lilibet are loved by Prince Harry, says Figueras, noting that he is an enthusiastic parent. He also acknowledges the support Meghan Markle gives him as he grows as a dad.

Polo and Philanthropy

The just-concluded Royal Salute Polo Challenge, sponsored by Prince Harry in conjunction with Figueras, raised money for Sentebale, an institution Prince Harry co-established.

This charity organization targets underprivileged children in South Africa. Figueras eulogizes Prince Harry's spirit of giving through polo, besides mentioning that his efforts to have this sport used for charitable causes are tireless.

A shared passion for Polo

Figueras speaks about their first meeting during a charity polo match in 2007, during which they developed a common interest in horses and the game at large.

Admirably supportive of charitable endeavors, Figueras commends the commitment shown by Prince Harry towards playing polo for a good reason alone, passionately relating to it because it can affect lives.

Excitement surrounds the announcement of a new Netflix series on Polo , executive produced by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. According to Figueras, the project is highly anticipated, as it has the potential to popularize the game beyond its traditional audience base.

In addition, he also looks forward to working with Prince Harry since he has dedicated most of his life to promoting the game.

Support and respect

Both Dr. Sophie Chandauka, who chairs the Sentebale Foundation MBE and Figueras appreciate Prince Harry's passion from different perspectives. They underscore how devoted he remains regardless of everything when it comes to issues like Sentebale while also praising him for how principled he is when handling philanthropy.

For instance, Chandauka displays an understanding of the intrinsic bond between Prince Harry and Africa as well as appreciating how Meghan Markle helps him in his charity work.

