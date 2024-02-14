Will Todd And Julie Chrisley Have No Contact Behind Bars During Valentine's Day? Here's What We Know

Todd and Julie Chrisley were not in contact with each other on Valentine’s Day. Attorney Jay Surgent revealed that the duo were denied permission to meet as they were kept in separate federal prisons. On the contrary, the BOP told TMZ that the couple could have spent time together if they had asked for prior permissions.

Surgent, on the other hand, confirmed his meeting with Todd. While in the conversation, Will asked his attorney to investigate the FPC Pensacola prison administration for mail theft and corruption. He further asked Jay to look into the matter, as he hadn’t been receiving any mail. The Chrisley Knows Best actor has, on multiple occasions, called out the prison authorities for plumbing issues, bad quality of food, and a mole in his cell.

Why were Todd and Julie Chrisley sent behind bars?

Todd and Julie Chrisley were sent to federal custody in August 2019 for 12 counts of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and conspiracy to defraud the United States. In a statement released by the couple, they said, “We have nothing to hide and have done nothing to be ashamed of. Not only do we know we’ve done nothing wrong, but we’ve got a ton of hard evidence and a bunch of corroborating witnesses that prove it.” By November 2022, the duo had been found guilty of tax fraud and sentenced to 12 and 7 years of prison, respectively. In an old episode of the Unlock with Savannah Chrisley podcast, Julie revealed, “I’ve never gone out here and hurt a soul,” she told her daughter. “I have never gone out here and intentionally tried to do anything that I wasn’t supposed to do, and look where I’m standing right now.”

Julie Chrisley’s chance to get out of prison early

Julie Chrisley might see chances of leaving the prison sooner than expected. In the recent episode of Savannah Chrisley’s podcast, the couple’s attorney revealed that there is a slim chance of Julie coming home sooner after the opening statement by the lawyers in the next hearing. "If she is re-sentenced in the summer or the fall of next year, I think her sentence should be substantially reduced," he further added.

