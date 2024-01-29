Does Snoop Dogg 'Love And Respect' Donald Trump Now? Rapper Reveals

It has all taken a sharp U-turn! All going South has begun to go North when Snoop Dogg stated in an interview that he has “nothing but love and respect” for former US president Donald Trump. The former president, who had been in the headlines throughout his tenure and beyond, is returning for a run in the 2024 US elections. But what was the feud between the Sweat singer and the 45th US President?

What did Snoop Dogg say about Donald Trump in his new interview?

On 28th January 2024, the 52-year-old singer gave an interview to The Times, where he explained how he has stopped trolling Trump. He also mentioned how this came about after the ex-president pardoned Michael Harris. Michael had been a co-founder of Dogg’s first label, Death Row, and was in prison for alleged drug offenses. In the middle of the interview, the Gin and Juice singer added, “So I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump.”

What was the feud between Snoop Dogg and Donald Trump?

In 2017, Snoop Dogg indirectly commented on Donald Trump's controversial views through his music. In his music video, Lavender sparked a reaction from Donald Trump. The song starred BADBADNOTGOOD. It had elements where a clown was dressed like Trump and had a red flag with the word 'BANG' on it. Trump's lawyer was "shocked" at such a video, and the former president wanted Snoop Dogg arrested, apart from an apology for such a video. However, the carefree singer dropped a new song later in 2017, the name Make America Crip Again, which was an indirect mockery of Trump's signature campaign, 'Make America Great Again.'

The Crips are a gang of African-Americans who were found in Los Angeles in 1969. They are known as Original Crip Homies. The song was an ode to "young Black men in impoverished areas organized to help their communities and to take care of their own because society basically left them for dead." The song's opening lyrics say, "The president said he wants to make America great again. F*** that s***, we're going to make America crip again."

In an interview after this music video, Snoop Dogg said, "Certain people feel like we should make America 'great again,' but that time they're referring to always takes me back to separation and segregation, so I'd rather Make America Crip Again." In 2018, matters escalated when a constant smoker, Dogg, was seen smoking without any care outside the White House. He exclaimed, "F*** the president."

It's good to see how both have buried this behind them, but with no comments from Donald Trump yet, it would be interesting to see how this new dynamic pans out. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

