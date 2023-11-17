Who is Snoop Dogg's wife Shante Broadus? Exploring their relationship amid rapper's weed quitting announcement

Snoop Dogg broke the internet recently when he announced that he had made the decision to quit smoking. And while he has long been associated with a history of marijuana use, there is only one thing the rapper puts first: his family. His long-lasting marriage to his wife, Shante Broadus, involves them working together and being amazing parents and grandparents. We are taking a look at their relationship timeline and the highlights of their love life.

A look at Snoop Dogg’s marriage with Shante Broadus, which has stood the test of times

In an interview with W Magazine in 2021, Broadus revealed, “I was there with him when he started all this. Even before he came out [as a musician], our friends and I were his fans. We would always listen to his songs and give our opinions. When he became popular, I was still helping them with deals and offers.”

Snoop Dogg and Broadus met at the Long Beach Polytechnic High School while still teenagers. They even attended prom together, and it doesn’t get more adorable. They later got married in 1997 in California. In an interview with Today earlier this year, Snoop Dogg spoke about the secret of his long-lasting marriage. He said, “I think because we were both young and we were both willing to sacrifice for each other. She knew what my dreams and goals was, and at the same time, I knew what hers were.”

Snoop Dogg on sharing a special bond with his wife Broadus and family

Snoop also remarked, “To have a family and to be who we are ... we both wanted to get to that goal, and when we reached it, it was hard, definitely, because you got so many different things pulling you away from marriage, and people divorcing every other day. But when you truly love somebody, there ain’t nothing you can do to break that up and I feel like that was true love at first sight.”

The couple share three children together: two sons named Corde and Cordell, as well as a daughter named Cori. They also share grandchildren from all three kids.

