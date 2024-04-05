Why Does Joy Behar Like Beyoncé's Version Of Jolene More Than Dolly Parton's Original? Here's What She Had To Say

Sometimes, we end up liking a cover of a song more than the original one. Even though it rarely happens, sometimes the cover's lyrics or vocals appeal to us more than the original. According to Joy Behar, that happened to her when she heard Beyoncé ’s new version of the popular song Jolene by the iconic Dolly Parton .

Why did Joy Behar like Beyoncé’s Jolene more

Joy Behar prefers Beyoncé’s version of Jolene because of the changes the singer made to the lyrics. During Wednesday’s episode of the Beyond the Table podcast, Behar said, “I like the subject of Beyoncé taking over the lyrics. I just think that the original thing with Dolly Parton is so, like, anti-feminist, worrying about some good-looking woman taking your man.”

She also explained why she loved Beyoncé's changes to the lyrics: “If it’s so easy to take your man, then take him! Beyoncé says, ‘If you take my man, you’re gonna be in a lot of trouble,’ and I say, ‘Go ahead, take my man, take him,'” The View co-host said during the podcast.

However, she also clarified that even though she finds the original version of Jolene anti-feminist, she thinks that Dolly Parton is a feminist and that the country icon is “the best.”

Beyoncé’s version of Jolene was well-loved by fans

Queen B made some significant changes to the lyrics of the song. When Dolly sings, “I’m begging of you, please don’t take my man,” Beyoncé sings, “I’m warnin’ you, don’t come for my man.” In another verse, Dolly sings, “Happiness depends on you and whatever you decide to do, Jolene.” But Beyoncé changed the lyrics to, “You don’t want this smoke, so shoot your shot with someone else. You heard me.”

Even Dolly Parton herself said that she loved what Beyoncé has done with the lyrics, and she was featured on Queen B’s country album Cowboy Carter, where she did an intro for the new Jolene. In it, the country icon says, “Hey, Miss Honey B, it’s Dolly P. You know that hussy with the good hair you sing about? Reminded me of someone I knew back when, except she has flamin’ locks of auburn hair, bless her heart. Just a hair of a different color, but it hurts just the same.”

After the release of Cowboy Carter, Parton even shared her congratulations on Instagram, saying, “Wow, I just heard Jolene. Beyoncé is giving that girl some trouble and she deserves it! Love, Dolly P.” Fans across the globe, as well as critics, have also praised the new album and its songs.

