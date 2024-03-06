'I Will Miss My Friends’: Joy Behar Makes ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Emotional As She Discusses Leaving The Show In Future

Remaining since its 1997 premiere, Joy Behar is the sole original co-host on The View. During a discussion about NFL retirements, she shared thoughts on her eventual departure and what she'll miss most.

“He sounds more upset that he’s leaving his friends,” Behar pointed out after listening to Kelce’s retirement announcement. “When I leave this show, it will not be because I’m worried about my future. It’ll be because I will miss my friends. That’s basically it.”

Behar's touching words made her co-hosts on The View emotional. Sunny Hostin reached out to show comfort, while Sara Haines got up to give her a big hug.

“I love when you say that,” Haines said, with Alyssa Farah Griffin adding, “The good news is you can never leave us.”

Behar joined The View from the start and left after Season 16 in 2013. She returned to Season 19 in 2015 after changes in the show's direction. Kelce, retiring from the NFL, spoke emotionally about his time with the Philadelphia Eagles teammates.

“I’d like to thank my teammates, my other brothers. Oh, how I’ve drawn my strengths from you all,” he said. “I was fortunate to play with great players, some of the best in this league has to offer. But it was really off the field, just sitting in the cafeteria with my teammates, breaking bread and talking about life—those were some of the most meaningful times I spent in my career. The NFL is truly like no other place and, at the same time, represents America as a whole like no other.

What is the show The View about?

The View is an American talk show created by Barbara Walters. It's been on ABC since 1997 and is now in its 27th season. The show features a group of women who talk about the day's news, including politics and entertainment. They also interview famous people. The show used to be filmed in New York City, and now it's in a different studio there. Over the years, there have been 24 different permanent co-hosts, and the current group includes Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, and Alyssa Farah Griffin. The View has won 31 Daytime Emmy Awards and earned praise from many for its importance in political TV. It's had some controversies and changes in leadership, but it's still popular, being the most-watched daytime news and talk show in 2021.

