Dolly Parton is an incredible talent in the world of country music. She has a collection of remarkable songs under her belt, including popular ones like Islands in the Stream, 9 to 5, and Jolene.

Speaking of Jolene, you might have come across this track or title elsewhere too. It turns out that the same title appears on Beyoncé's latest country music album, Cowboy Carter. When Queen Bey revealed her tracklist, Dolly Parton was quick to notice the shared song title and had something intriguing to say about it.

Dolly Parton reacts to Jolene being listed on Beyoncé’s new country album, Cowboy Carter

The country singer Dolly Parton shared Beyoncé’s announcement on her Instagram Stories earlier on Wednesday with a simple message and a link to listen to her 1974 single on streaming platforms: "Play the original while you wait for Beyonce's Jolene."

Meanwhile, the Single Ladies singer did not say whether the song Jolene on her new album, which drops Friday (March 29), is a cover or a collaboration with Parton. The superstar's tracklist also mentioned country singers Willie Nelson and Linda Martell; however, Bey only re-wrote the Grammy winners original lyrics for Jolene and did not collaborate with the Parton. Whereas, she collaborated with Willie Nelson.

Beyoncé’s new country album, Cowboy Carter

Cowboy Carter is American singer Beyoncé's eighth studio album. It was released today, March 29, 2024. Last night, Beyoncé revealed the long-awaited tracklist for her new album Cowboy Carter, which features two songs titled Jolene and The Linda Martell Show.

The singer uploaded a graphic resembling a Western-style poster with song names from the upcoming album on Instagram. The banner at the top read, "Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit.” Except for the names of Parton and Nelson, Cowboy Carter, which will function as a sort of successor to Beyoncé's 2022 album Renaissance, the poster has 26 titles. Meanwhile, fans were overjoyed that the Grammy winner would release more than two dozen tracks in just a few days. The album is now out on all streaming services for fans to listen and vibe to.

