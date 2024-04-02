iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: Beyoncé Accepts Prestigious Innovator Award From Stevie Wonder

The recently held iHeartRadio Music Awards brought a lot of big names in the industry under the same roof. Moreover, it acknowledged the most promising artists by not just naming them as the winners, one of which the beloved Beyonce is, but also having them in the nominations.

Here’s all you need to know about the fanatic moment the Crazy In Love artist lived while receiving the accolade at the award ceremony held on Monday.

Beyonce wins Innovator Award

Monday went on to become a night to remember, as stars from different genres of music were in the spotlight alongside the winners during the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024.

Particularly for Beyonce, the ceremony became a prestigious moment as she won the much-deserved Innovator Award. Well, winning seemed to be usual for the Texas Hold Em artist, but what came with it was one of the most memorable moments of her life.

The artist who recently launched her latest album Cowboy Carter received the award from the hands of legendary icon, Stevie Wonder.

While she spoke of the artist, who also played harmonica in the Say My Name artist's cover of Jolene by Dolly Parton, she stated, "Whenever anyone asks me if there's anyone I could listen to for the rest of my life, it's always you. God bless you."

Stevie Wonder was one of the many artists who were featured on the album that was released on 29 March 2024.

Replying to her sweet words, Wonder told the Single Ladies songstress, "I just want to thank you for motivating the world to become a better place."

How did Beyonce feel upon winning the award?

With the current times being the busiest career moment, the lady who is the first African-American woman to headline Coachella thanked Wonder "for making a wave for all of us."

"I'm honored to receive this recognition from you," she added.

During her acceptance of the prestigious award, the Love On Top artist went on to say, "Innovation starts with a dream, and the road to execute that dream can be very bumpy. Being an innovator is doing what everyone believes is impossible."

"Being an innovator often means being criticized, which often will test your mental strength. Being an innovator is leaning on faith and trusting that God will catch you and guide you," Beyoncé added.

The Run the World singer dedicated her award to all the innovators who have tirelessly brought forth their art and thanked the people who inspired her, such as Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Tracy Chapman, Linda Martell, Prince, Andre 3000, Tina Turner, as well as Michael Jackson and Wonder himself.

