Why Freaky Friday Fans Had To Wait 22 Years For Its Sequel? Actress Jamie Lee Curtis Says 'We Couldn't Have...'

Freaky Friday has finally been renewed for a sequel, Freakier Friday. The original cast, Lindsey Lohan and Jaime Lee Curtis will return as the iconic daughter-mother duo. The film will hit theaters in August 2025, 22 years after the premiere of the original blockbuster. Speaking to TODAY on Thursday, December 12, Curtis revealed why there needed to be such a long gap between the films.

“We couldn’t have made this movie until now because Lindsay [Lohan] had to be old enough to have a 15-year-old,” she said. In the sequel, Lohan’s character, Anna Coleman, will play mother to her daughter and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. “She has a 15-year-old, so I’m now a grandma,” Curtis quipped.

The Oscar winner then teased the highly anticipated sequel, claiming it will give a pang of “nostalgia” to the viewers, especially to the fans of Freaky Friday. “It has the nostalgia of the original movie with Pink Slip and Chad Michael Murray. And it checks every box that you would want,” she added. Besides the similar themes, the film will also have “new elements” as per the actress.

Freakier Friday has a bunch of new and young cast on board, including Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, and Manny Jacinto, as reported by Variety. The Good Place actor will star opposite the Mean Girls actress as her husband in the sequel.

Advertisement

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lohan shared her first-time experience working with Jacinto. Manny is lovely and so funny," she told the outlet at the time. The actress, along with Curtis, spoke to the New York Times about their memories of each other on the sets of the 2003 film.

Curtis revealed that her “strongest memory” with Lohan was filming the memorable scene where they were in the car eating french fries. “Now that you’ve told everyone, we can’t do that anymore. I remember we wanted fresh French fries, and she kept taking all of the good ones,” Lohan added.

Freaky Friday revolved around Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan), the mother-daughter duo who did not get along until a “freaky” incident switched their bodies, forcing them to live life in each others’ shoes. In the sequel, the history will repeat itself!

“Anna now has a daughter and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might strike twice,” says the official synopsis.