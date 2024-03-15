Who Is Flo Milli? Know More About The Rapper As She Drops Never Lose Me Remix With Cardi B And SZA

Flo Milli has shared her long-awaited sophomore album, Fine Ho, Stay. To celebrate the milestone, the Alabama rapper has shared a remix to her viral hit, Never Lose Me. On the remix, Flo is joined by Cardi B and SZA and the three of them issue a reminder that they’re not the ones to take for granted.

Tamia Monique Carter, also known as Flo Milli, is an American rapper and singer known for her 2018 single Beef FloMix and 2019 single In the Party. She gained fame after her viral success on TikTok, which received platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America.

Who is Flo Milli?

Born in Mobile, Alabama, Flo Milli began rapping at age 11 and formed Real & Beautiful, later known as Pink Mafia. She dissolved at 14. Inspired by an episode of BET's 106 & Park featuring Nicki Minaj, she began writing short verses into songs. She released her first solo song, No Hook, in 2015. Milli grew up listening to Jill Scott, Anthony Hamilton, and Erykah Badu. Her high school experience taught her the importance of self-perception.

Flo Milli released her debut single Beef FloMix in October 2018, a freestyle over Ethereal's 2014 track Beef featuring rapper Playboi Carti. The song went viral on social media and reached number two on Spotify's Viral 50 in April 2019. A fully-produced version was released in July 2019, receiving over 46 million streams. Milli's follow-up single was In the Party in October 2019.

Advertisement

She signed to record executive Justin Goldman's label '94 Sounds and RCA Records in late 2019. In February 2020, she released My Attitude, followed by Not Friendly and Eat It Up in March and April 2020. In June 2020, she released J. White Did It-produced single Like That Bitch and a music video for the track. Her debut mixtape, Ho, Why Is You Here?, was released in July 2020 and received critical acclaim.

Milli signed an exclusive global co-publishing deal with Pulse Music Group in August 2020, encompassing her entire catalog. The deal was described as highly competitive. Milli was featured by Saygrace on her single remix and in G-Eazy's music video for Down featuring Latto. She was nominated for Best New Artist at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Milli released her debut album, You Still Here, Ho?, in July 2022. She was nominated for Best New Artist at the BET Awards 2021 and released an extended version in 2023. In 2023, she released multiple singles, including Fruit Loop, Chocolate Rain, and Never Lose Me, ahead of her upcoming studio album, Fine Ho, Stay. Never Lose Me became her first entry on the US Billboard Hot 100, debuting at number 84 and peaking at number 18 on the chart.

Flo Milli drops Never Lose Me Remix with Cardi B and SZA

Flo Milli confirmed on Thursday March 14 that SZA and Cardi B will be featured on a new remix of her latest hit Never Lose Me, one day before she releases her sophomore studio album, Fine Ho, Stay.

Milli and SZA have been teasing the song remix since January, but the announcement of Cardi B hopping on it was a “surprise surprise,” and the two shared a video on X of them lip-synching the intro in a parking lot. “POP UP GUESS WHO B-TCH,” Milli wrote.

The rapper has previously released two Never Lose Me remixes, one with Lil Yachty and another with Bryson Tiller. The song has become Milli’s highest charting Billboard Hot 100 hit to date, peaking at No. 18. It also reached No. 7 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and No. 14 on Rhythmic Airplay. In February, she achieved the longest consecutive streak at No. 1 (four weeks) on TikTok Billboard Top 50 for any song since its September 2023 inception.

Advertisement

“I was in the studio all night, and I wasn’t really focused,” Milli told Billboard in a recent interview about the making of “Never Lose Me,” which samples Babyface Ray and 42 Dugg‘s track “Ron Artest.”

“I was working on other stuff for my project, and then right when I was about to leave, I asked the engineer to pull up this beat — that’s when I started rapping. For the ‘Never Lose Me’ part, I’m such a perfectionist: Until I get a line right and it sounds like how it sounds in my head, I’ll do it so many times. I just kept saying, ‘You never wanna lose me.’ I wasn’t expecting it to blow. I was just doing it for me.”

Milli's verses remain the same as those on the original, however, SZA gives the song a little bit more romantic flair. "Hit me up, I’ll blow your mind / He speed in a Jeep with his hand on my booty / He touchin’ on me, I get goofy / From the ‘burbs, actin’ bougie,” she rap-sings on her verse.

Cardi steps in with some more heat, and as one can expect, adds some clever, yet hilarious one-liners. "He love me, ain’t no need for no groupies / Hit Miami, I’m struttin’ my two-piece / On the beach, actin’ bad, we on Tubi / He don’t never ever wanna lose me,” Cardi raps.

ALSO READ: SZA On Her Emotional Speech At The Grammys: 'I Was Just Very Shocked And Very Confused'