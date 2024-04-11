Lionel ‘Messi Alone Won’t Do Everything’: Commentator Warns David Beckham As Inter Miami Falls To Monterrey

Inter Miami is out of the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024. They lost the second-leg quarter-finals match against Monterrey, 3-1. With that, Monterrey won the Quarter Finals, 5-2. But, the funny thing is that even with Lionel Messi coming back from the injury, Inter Miami quite couldn’t make an impression.

A commentator had something very special to say to David Beckham on the same. A video went viral recently where the commentator is asking the Inter Miami owner to not just be dependent on Lionel Messi as he also needs a “team” that can perform.

What advice did David Beckham get from a commentator?

The commentator said, “You brought Messi, but you didn't bring a team with him. He's alone on the team. Messi alone won't do everything for you."

It was hoped with the addition of Luis Suarez, Jordi Alaba, and Sergio Busquets that the team might get the balance they need. But, for now, it doesn’t seem to be the case for Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami trashed by Monterrey at CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 QF

Lionel Messi's first official encounter in Mexico did not go well. Brandon Vazquez, Germán Berterame, and Jesus Gallardo scored as Monterrey defeated Inter Miami 3-1 on Wednesday night in the second leg of the two-game, total-goals series to advance to the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals.

Monterrey moved to the semi-final with a 5-2 aggregate score, with Vazquez opening the scoring in the 31st minute, Berterame scoring in the 58th, and Gallardo sealing the win in the 64th. Diego Gómez scored Miami's goal in the 85th minute. Messi started the game, although he only had one goal opportunity throughout the first half.

Messi, who played two exhibition matches in Mexico in 2011 and one in 2006, passed on the opportunity to lead Miami to its first semifinal in this event. Messi, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, returned from a hamstring injury that had kept him out since a Champions Cup encounter against Nashville on March 13, to play the second half of last Saturday's Major League Soccer game in Colorado, scoring once in a 2-2 tie.

