Lionel ‘Messi Alone Won’t Do Everything’: Commentator Warns David Beckham As Inter Miami Falls To Monterrey

After Inter Miami’s shameful loss against Monterrey, the commentator seems to be warning David Beckham and asking him to not just shoulder everything on Lionel Messi. Read on!

By Blesson Daniel
Published on Apr 11, 2024  |  04:30 PM IST |  9.4K
David Beckham Gets Advice From Commentator
Lionel Messi and David Beckham (PC: Getty Images)

Inter Miami is out of the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024. They lost the second-leg quarter-finals match against Monterrey, 3-1. With that, Monterrey won the Quarter Finals, 5-2. But, the funny thing is that even with Lionel Messi coming back from the injury, Inter Miami quite couldn’t make an impression. 

A commentator had something very special to say to David Beckham on the same. A video went viral recently where the commentator is asking the Inter Miami owner to not just be dependent on Lionel Messi as he also needs a “team” that can perform.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

What advice did David Beckham get from a commentator?

The commentator said, “You brought Messi, but you didn't bring a team with him. He's alone on the team. Messi alone won't do everything for you."

Related Stories

Gerard Pique Asserts Lionel Messi As The Undisputed GOAT - Know the REASON WHY?
sports
Gerard Pique Asserts Lionel Messi As The Undisputed GOAT - Know the REASON WHY?
Lionel Messi Overtakes Michael Jordan, Lebron James And Others In US: Know Why
sports
Lionel Messi Overtakes Michael Jordan, Lebron James And Others In US: Know Why


It was hoped with the addition of Luis Suarez, Jordi Alaba, and Sergio Busquets that the team might get the balance they need. But, for now, it doesn’t seem to be the case for Inter Miami. 

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami trashed by Monterrey at CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 QF

Lionel Messi's first official encounter in Mexico did not go well. Brandon Vazquez, Germán Berterame, and Jesus Gallardo scored as Monterrey defeated Inter Miami 3-1 on Wednesday night in the second leg of the two-game, total-goals series to advance to the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals.

Monterrey moved to the semi-final with a 5-2 aggregate score, with Vazquez opening the scoring in the 31st minute, Berterame scoring in the 58th, and Gallardo sealing the win in the 64th. Diego Gómez scored Miami's goal in the 85th minute. Messi started the game, although he only had one goal opportunity throughout the first half.

Messi, who played two exhibition matches in Mexico in 2011 and one in 2006, passed on the opportunity to lead Miami to its first semifinal in this event. Messi, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, returned from a hamstring injury that had kept him out since a Champions Cup encounter against Nashville on March 13, to play the second half of last Saturday's Major League Soccer game in Colorado, scoring once in a 2-2 tie.

ALSO READ: How Did David Beckham And Victoria Beckham Spend Their Valentine's Day? Exploring Their Romantic Getaway

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Blesson Daniel

A graduate in journalism. Blesson is an Indore-based writer who has a keen interest in exploring sports news,

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles