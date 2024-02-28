Lionel Messi's crucial equalizer for Inter Miami in their 1-1 draw with the LA Galaxy on Sunday (February 25) was insufficient to prompt David Beckham to feel happy against his former team. Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba worked together to create a spectacular moment that saved Inter Miami from a tragic loss against the Los Angeles Galaxy.

While Messi's heroics dominated the headlines, Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham's conduct during the celebrations drew the notice of many spectators. Despite the significance of Messi's goal against his former team, Beckham stayed collected, maybe showing his thanks to the LA Galaxy, where he achieved success throughout his amazing professional career.

The Inter co-owner did not go that far, but he conveyed the sense that he intended to show respect to the Galaxy, for whom he played from 2007 to 2012 and won two MLS Cups. In the box at Dignity Health Sports Park were his kids Brooklyn and Cruz, as well as Hollywood actors Edward Norton and Liv Tyler, among others. Everyone was pleased with Messi's courageous strike, but Beckham maintained a poker face and remained calm despite the significance of his captain's goal.

Lionel Messi brought Inter Miami back for a draw

The LA Galaxy had a fantastic opportunity to overcome Inter Miami on Sunday night, but Lionel Messi had other plans. The Herons captain's goal meant Greg Vanney's team had to settle for a draw. The Galaxy used their quickness to launch a counterattack, and eight minutes after Luis Suarez left the field to make room for Leonardo Campana, it appeared as though things were not going well for Inter Miami. Dejan Joveljic pushed the ball into the goal, which was delayed by VAR.

Inter then pushed forward, and Lionel Messi came close to leveling the score in the 89th minute, collecting off Sergio Busquets' boot and unleashing a left-footed drive that sailed just short of McCarthy's goal. In stoppage time, former Barcelona teammates Jordi Alba and Messi connected up, and the Argentine broke through McCarthy's goal to tie the game.

Messi's resolve to salvage a victory for Inter Miami was evident as the clock trickled down. Despite facing a formidable LA Galaxy defense, the Argentine maestro came close to scoring on many occasions, demonstrating his unrelenting dedication.

